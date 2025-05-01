Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline film buff flown to London to be recognised for ‘dedication to Odeon’

Lesley Anne Davis travelled to Leicester Square to receive her award.

By Finn Nixon
Lesley Anne Davies speaks at the awards ceremony at Leicester Square. Image: Odeon Cinemas Group
A Dunfermline woman has been awarded for her dedication to visiting Odeon cinema over the last 16 years.

Lesley Anne Davis received an OG Member award at the first Odeon Extras awards in London this week.

The 43-year-old paralegal travelled with her friend Michaela Lindsay for the ceremony which was held at the Oden Luxe venue in Leicester Square on Wednesday night.

She was one of seven award winners and has watched hundreds of films since joining Odeon’s My Limitless club in 2009.

The club allows paying members to watch an unlimited number of films at the cinema per month.

Comedian Luke Hamnett presented Lesley Anne Davies with her award. Image: ODEON Cinemas Group

Lesley Anne said: “Growing up we were always a family of reading and music fans.

“It wasn’t until I started my first job and I met my good friend Keith, that I discovered my passion for cinema.

“Keith and I have been friends ever since and he is my go-to cinema buddy.

“We go to the Odeon at Dunfermline at least once a week.

“Sometimes we’ll go up to four times in a weekend.”

‘Cinema is a huge part of my life’

Comedian Luke Hamnett presented Lesley Anne and her fellow award winners with their awards.

They were then given an exclusive showing of ET.

Suzie Welch, Odeon’s UK and Ireland managing director, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal members, many of whom have been with us for years, for helping us build a vibrant community of passionate film fans.

“We were delighted to be able to recognise them and hear about their most memorable cinema experiences.”

Following the ceremony, the cinema buff said she didn’t have a favourite film genre.

However, watching Taylor Swift’s Era tour had been her best cinema experience.

Sinners was also the best film Lesley-Anne has seen this year because it left her on the “edge of her seat”.

She added: “Cinema is a huge part of my life.

“I love being able to escape the stress of everyday life by just immersing myself in a great movie.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of films to come.”

