A Dunfermline woman has been awarded for her dedication to visiting Odeon cinema over the last 16 years.

Lesley Anne Davis received an OG Member award at the first Odeon Extras awards in London this week.

The 43-year-old paralegal travelled with her friend Michaela Lindsay for the ceremony which was held at the Oden Luxe venue in Leicester Square on Wednesday night.

She was one of seven award winners and has watched hundreds of films since joining Odeon’s My Limitless club in 2009.

The club allows paying members to watch an unlimited number of films at the cinema per month.

Lesley Anne said: “Growing up we were always a family of reading and music fans.

“It wasn’t until I started my first job and I met my good friend Keith, that I discovered my passion for cinema.

“Keith and I have been friends ever since and he is my go-to cinema buddy.

“We go to the Odeon at Dunfermline at least once a week.

“Sometimes we’ll go up to four times in a weekend.”

‘Cinema is a huge part of my life’

Comedian Luke Hamnett presented Lesley Anne and her fellow award winners with their awards.

They were then given an exclusive showing of ET.

Suzie Welch, Odeon’s UK and Ireland managing director, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal members, many of whom have been with us for years, for helping us build a vibrant community of passionate film fans.

“We were delighted to be able to recognise them and hear about their most memorable cinema experiences.”

Following the ceremony, the cinema buff said she didn’t have a favourite film genre.

However, watching Taylor Swift’s Era tour had been her best cinema experience.

Sinners was also the best film Lesley-Anne has seen this year because it left her on the “edge of her seat”.

She added: “Cinema is a huge part of my life.

“I love being able to escape the stress of everyday life by just immersing myself in a great movie.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of films to come.”