Full details of plans for a new pump track in Stirlingshire have been unveiled.

Killin Sports and Recreation Hub has submitted proposals to construct the facility at the village’s Breadalbane Recreation Park.

If approved, the group says “one of the key barriers to taking part in sport and physical activity in rural areas” will be removed.

The plans will be considered by Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority.

The submission of the plans comes after demand from local young people and a consultation conducted on behalf of the Killin and Ardeonaig Community Development Trust in 2022.

The pump track would be free for the community and suitable for all experience levels.

It could be used by mountain bikes, BMX, skateboards, roller blades, scooters and wheelchair users.

Pump tracks are typically designed with banked turns, circuits of rollers and other similar features.

The idea is that riders can generate momentum through up and down body movements, rather than pedalling.

Appeal for donations to fund Killin pump track

The pump track is expected to cost £150,000.

So far, Killin Sports and Recreation Hub has raised £92,000 and is appealing for more donations.

A post on Facebook said: “If we don’t raise the remaining funds this year, we risk losing the funding we’ve already secured.

“While we’re working hard on funding applications, local contributions are crucial to strengthen our case.

“That’s why we’re calling on businesses, clubs, and individuals to pitch in – every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to making this happen for our kids in 2025.”

The proposed pump track is expected to be 100 metres long, with bumps and berms of different heights.

It would feature long straights, connection areas and a swooping s-corner, as well as a rest area for coaching and observation.

Outside the track, turf will be planted and wildflowers will be seeded.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook