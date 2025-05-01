Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flames ‘shoot into air’ after car set on fire near busy Newport roundabout

Police Scotland said the Wednesday night blaze is being treated as 'wilful'

By James Simpson
The car on Fire. Image: Supplied
The car on Fire. Image: Supplied

Firefighters tackled a “ferocious” late-night car blaze near a roundabout in Newport.

Police are investigating the deliberate fire next to the the Forgan Roundabout which happened at around 10.45pm on Wednesday.

A witness said the vehicle was “well alight” at the A914 exit as they passed the scene, with flames shooting into the air.

He said: “We were coming past the scene and saw the bright orange glow, and the horn on the car was still sounding.

“The flames were shooting into the air near the Forgan Roundabout.

“We couldn’t see anyone near the car, but the blaze was ferocious.”

Police Scotland confirmed they’ve launched a probe into the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate.

Police probing deliberate Newport car fire

A spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 30, officers received a report of a vehicle fire by the A914, Newport.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4213 of 30 April, 2025.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew from Tayport attended the incident.

