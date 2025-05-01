Firefighters tackled a “ferocious” late-night car blaze near a roundabout in Newport.

Police are investigating the deliberate fire next to the the Forgan Roundabout which happened at around 10.45pm on Wednesday.

A witness said the vehicle was “well alight” at the A914 exit as they passed the scene, with flames shooting into the air.

He said: “We were coming past the scene and saw the bright orange glow, and the horn on the car was still sounding.

“The flames were shooting into the air near the Forgan Roundabout.

“We couldn’t see anyone near the car, but the blaze was ferocious.”

Police Scotland confirmed they’ve launched a probe into the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate.

Police probing deliberate Newport car fire

A spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 30, officers received a report of a vehicle fire by the A914, Newport.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4213 of 30 April, 2025.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew from Tayport attended the incident.