Holiday flats proposed for historic home near Stirling Castle

Valley Lodge backs onto Stirling's Old Town Cemetery, near the Church of the Holy Rude.

By Alex Watson
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd.
The house was designated a B-listed building in 1965. Image: Clyde Property

A category B-listed 18th-century home in Stirling’s old town could be converted into six short-term let apartments.

Stirling Council has received a request to turn Valley Lodge on Castle Wynd into holiday accommodation.

The four-bedroom home, located a stone’s throw from Stirling Castle, went up for sale last May, priced at £200,000.

At the time, the property was described as requiring “significant upgrades”.

Now, plans have been put forward to convert the four-storey house into six one-bedroom flats, with two apartments on each floor, aside from the attic.

The proposed plans for the ground, first and second floors of Valley Lodge. Image: EK:JN Architects/Stirling Council

The designs show that each apartment would have a double bed, a kitchenette and an en suite bathroom.

The planning application also proposes removing a modern porch addition on the building’s exterior in order to reveal the house’s historic door surrounds and decorative pediment.

At the front of the property, the applicant suggests getting rid of a courtyard wall to make more space for car parking.

The interior of the 18th-century house currently features several period features. Image: Clyde Property

Valley Lodge backs onto Stirling’s Old Town Cemetery, near the Church of the Holy Rude, and was designated a B-listed building in 1965.

In February this year, council permission was sought to carry out landscaping work at Valley Lodge, as well as resurface the driveway and widen access to the drive, making it easier for modern vehicles to gain entry.

However, the application was withdrawn the following month.

Conversation