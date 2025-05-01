Arbroath residents are being offered a chance to tour conservation work on the 850-year-old Abbey.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is running behind-the-scenes tours.

Locals will be able to explore the site on scaffolding while learning about the building maintenance.

The one-hour tours are free to book and will run on four dates in May.

Arbroath Abbey tour to ‘bring people up close and personal’

Visitors can learn about the challenges faced by the HES team while taking care of the historic building.

HES district visitor and community manager Anne-Marie O’Reilly said: “The conservation picture at Arbroath Abbey is very complex, so we are delighted to bring people up close and personal to understand what the team is working on.

“We know that many people want to see the Abbey fully accessible again.

“This is a great opportunity for the community of Arbroath to get an understanding of how the team is working to make that happen, and we very much look forward to welcoming the community to these tours.”

The ongoing works at the abbey have disappointed some campaigners who want to see the building fully open to the public.

In April, Arbroath Abbey hosted declaration day celebrations that saw hundreds flock to its grounds.