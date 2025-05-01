News Car catches fire on Perth city centre street Firefighters are at the scene on Kinnoull Street. By Finn Nixon May 1 2025, 1:05pm May 1 2025, 1:05pm Share Car catches fire on Perth city centre street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5234680/car-catches-fire-perth-city-kinnoull-street/ Copy Link 0 comment A firefighter extinguishes the car fire on Kinnoull Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper A car has gone on fire on a busy street in Perth city centre. Firefighters are battling the blaze near Perth Congregational Church on Kinnoull Street. Footage shared on social media appears to show the bonnet of a car ablaze. An eyewitness told The Courier at around 12.45pm on Thursday that police were also at the scene. The fire had appeared to come from the bonnet of the car. Image: Stuart Cowper He said: “It looks like a black car opposite Kinnoull Street car park has caught fire. “There’s one engine here just now and they’re hosing down under the bonnet. “Traffic is getting past okay, but one lane is blocked. “It’s obviously quite a significant blaze as you can tell from where the bonnet is. “It caught fire outside the Rock ‘N’ Beauty building which they’re also hosing down, it looks like that’s to take the smoke off.” A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a car fire at 12.31pm. “One appliance is on the scene.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.
