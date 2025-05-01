A car has gone on fire on a busy street in Perth city centre.

Firefighters are battling the blaze near Perth Congregational Church on Kinnoull Street.

Footage shared on social media appears to show the bonnet of a car ablaze.

An eyewitness told The Courier at around 12.45pm on Thursday that police were also at the scene.

He said: “It looks like a black car opposite Kinnoull Street car park has caught fire.

“There’s one engine here just now and they’re hosing down under the bonnet.

“Traffic is getting past okay, but one lane is blocked.

“It’s obviously quite a significant blaze as you can tell from where the bonnet is.

“It caught fire outside the Rock ‘N’ Beauty building which they’re also hosing down, it looks like that’s to take the smoke off.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a car fire at 12.31pm.

“One appliance is on the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.