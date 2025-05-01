Housing minister urged to visit Raac-affected residents in Dundee

Scotland’s housing minister is being urged to visit Dundee to meet with Raac-affected residents.

Paul McLennan will travel to Aberdeen on Friday to hear from homeowners and tenants whose homes face demolition after being found to contain the defective concrete.

But the politician is yet to schedule a trip to Dundee, the area with the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman has written a letter asking the minister to visit the city.

She wrote: “You may be aware that residents in Dundee City are disproportionately affected, alongside a relatively small number in the wider Angus area.

“The exact number of those affected has been difficult to ascertain, and inconsistent across monitoring bodies – just one of several uncertainties which leaves residents feeling insecure and unsupported.”

‘Real uncertainty’

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

Dundee has nearly 900 homes with Raac.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Chapman says local government and Holyrood leaders must work together to do more on the issue.

She said: “I don’t feel like much has changed in the last few months.

“There’s real uncertainty about how many properties are affected.

“The uncertainty is really worrying people, the not knowing is problematic.

“No-one has taken individual responsibility.

“I don’t see that happening in any meaningful way which is concerning.

“This is people’s lives.”

Widescale testing needed

Ms Chapman has called for systematic testing to be carried out on properties to determine the full scale of the problem.

She believes the tests need to be secured equally for both private and council tenants.

The MSP commended the work campaigners have been doing in Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen.

However, she believes there should be more support in place to help them.

“It’s lovely to see,” she said of the grassroots campaigns

“But they shouldn’t be having to do that.”