Housing minister urged to visit Raac-affected residents in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Housing minister urged to visit Raac-affected residents in Dundee

Paul McLennan will meet people in Aberdeen but has now been asked to speak with residents in Tayside.

By Sean O'Neil
Housing minister Paul McLennan. Image: PA
Housing minister Paul McLennan. Image: PA

Scotland’s housing minister is being urged to visit Dundee to meet with Raac-affected residents.

Paul McLennan will travel to Aberdeen on Friday to hear from homeowners and tenants whose homes face demolition after being found to contain the defective concrete.

But the politician is yet to schedule a trip to Dundee, the area with the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman has written a letter asking the minister to visit the city.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman.

She wrote: “You may be aware that residents in Dundee City are disproportionately affected, alongside a relatively small number in the wider Angus area.

“The exact number of those affected has been difficult to ascertain, and inconsistent across monitoring bodies – just one of several uncertainties which leaves residents feeling insecure and unsupported.”

‘Real uncertainty’

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

Dundee has nearly 900 homes with Raac.

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell is supporting The Courier’s campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Chapman says local government and Holyrood leaders must work together to do more on the issue.

She said: “I don’t feel like much has changed in the last few months.

“There’s real uncertainty about how many properties are affected.

“The uncertainty is really worrying people, the not knowing is problematic.

“No-one has taken individual responsibility.

“I don’t see that happening in any meaningful way which is concerning.

“This is people’s lives.”

Widescale testing needed

Ms Chapman has called for systematic testing to be carried out on properties to determine the full scale of the problem.

She believes the tests need to be secured equally for both private and council tenants.

The MSP commended the work campaigners have been doing in Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen.

However, she believes there should be more support in place to help them.

“It’s lovely to see,” she said of the grassroots campaigns

“But they shouldn’t be having to do that.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tyre slash candour and a bulk bought stash
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club creep under supervision for student sexual assaults
Midland Bluebird will operate the new service. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
New bus service between Stirling and Denny to begin
Cold but bags of fun! Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Best pictures as St Andrews students embrace tradition at May Day Dip
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University increases staff car parking charge by 21%
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector stripped of powers over Gaza row WINS fight against university
2
Jordon Forster
Court told of former Dundee player's brutal campaign of domestic abuse
Cuil-An-Daraich Guest House in Logierait, near Pitlochry
Charming Pitlochry guest house up for sale as owners plan retirement
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd.
Holiday flats proposed for historic home near Stirling Castle
Ross McConnell was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose pilot says he's lucky to be alive after vicious attack by Fife…

Conversation