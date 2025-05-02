Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gaudy’ Pittenweem witch mural that divided opinion finally removed

Critics said the mural on the gable wall of a pub made a mockery of village history but others hailed it as a work of genius.

By Claire Warrender
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once stood.
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once captured attention.

A controversial witch mural which split a Fife community has finally been removed.

The huge painting on the gable wall of the Larachmhor Tavern in the heart of Pittenweem showed a witch with a hooked nose and warts on her face.

Pub landlord Alan Adey enlisted street artist Rogue One to paint the cartoon-style figure in 2023 without permission.

The mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem.
The witch mural on the side of the Larachmhor Tavern in Pittenweem has been removed.

The East Neuk village is associated with witches, with one woman killed and several others imprisoned after being accused of witchcraft in 1705.

A retrospective planning application was later refused by councillors who branded the mural “hideous” and claimed it made a mockery of village history.

And Mr Adey’s subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government failed.

He was given until December 7 last year to remove it.

And Fife Council was in the process of preparing enforcement action when it disappeared on Monday.

Council planners planning visit to check Pittenweem witch mural removal

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Sean Dillon has welcomed it’s removal.

He said: “I am pleased the mural has gone and that this episode is coming to end.”

However, it is not clear if the full terms of the enforcement notice have been complied with.

The Larachmhor is a listed building within the Pittenweem conservation area.

And Fife Council had ordered the colourful paint be removed before the wall was repainted.

The historic Pittenweem Harbour building can be seen in the background.
The witch mural was opposite the historic Pittenweem harbour.
The Pittenweem witch mural has been removed
The Pittenweem witch mural has now been removed.

And Mr Dillon added: “Questions still remain as to whether the mural was removed as per the enforcement notice.

“But I have confidence these questions will be answered soon.”

Planning service manager Alastair Hamilton confirmed: “Through the planning enforcement process, we will be carrying out a site visit to ensure all elements of the appeal decision are adhered to.”

Mural was ‘a work of genius’

Officers previously said the witch painting was “gaudy” and based on “historically inaccurate false narratives”.

And fellow-Pittenweem councillor Fiona Corps said: “It’s not a true depiction of those women who were accused of being witches and lost their lives all those years ago.”

However, many people liked the mural and wanted it to remain.

Weem Witch author Leonard Low hailed it as “a work of genius”.

And one Facebook commentator remarked: “Most folks with more than a single brain cell know the difference between characters and the real people accused of being witches.”

The Courier contacted Mr Adey but he declined to comment.

