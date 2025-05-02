NHS Tayside to hold review into Ninewells Hospital parking

NHS Tayside is set to review parking at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In a letter seen by The Courier, NHS Tayside’s chief executive Nicky Connor confirms the regional board plans to create a car park steering group.,

Ms Connor said this would “support a review of NHS Tayside’s parking strategy for the Ninewells site.”

It follows recent concerns about a lack of spaces at the hospital, which offers free parking.

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife has previously outlined problems he said his constituents faced at Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Fraser said: “Patients who have experienced delays or had to miss appointments because they couldn’t find a parking space want action taken on this long-running issue.

“Some constituents previously contacted me to say that they had to drive around the car parking site at Ninewells for an hour to find a space.

“Then they would worry about missing vital appointments at the hospital.

“The parking issue leads to staff at the hospital being frustrated.

“Many patients blame this issue for always being late for appointments.”

NHS Tayside: ‘Significant demands’ on Ninewells parking at ‘peak times’

Ninewells has one of the largest car parks in Scotland, with 2,437 parking spaces.

However, staff have previously complained that drivers misuse the hospital’s car parks.

There have been reports of drivers wrongly using the site as a “park and ride”.

Mr Fraser claims the car parks at Ninewells were causing particular issues for residents in Perth and Kinross.

Mr Fraser added: “The parking problem has definitely worsened in recent years at Ninewells.

“It is clear that for constituents who live in Perth and Kinross there are simply not viable public transport alternatives to using their cars to get to and from the hospital.”

‘Range of additional options’ to end hospital parking nightmare

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The site can experience significant demands at peak times.

“Over the years we have introduced a number of measures to make the best use of the space and to manage car parking.

“There is dedicated short-stay parking specifically for patients attending for appointments, as well as patient/visitor drop-off areas in the car parks closest to the main entrance.

“Long-stay car parks are also available for staff, patients and visitors to use.

“Our car park steering group is reviewing the hospital car parks and considering a range of additional options to improve access to parking for patients, visitors, and staff, particularly during periods of peak demand.

“NHS Tayside will continue to engage with local authorities, other NHS Boards, travel planning and public transport organisations around access to our hospital sites.

“We also actively promote and encourage the use of alternative modes of travel such as public transport, cycling, walking or being dropped off by a relative or friend, wherever possible.”