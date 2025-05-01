New bus service between Stirling and Denny to begin

A new bus route is set to double the frequency of buses between Stirling and Denny.

Midland Bluebird launches service 66 on Monday May 26, with hourly buses running Mondays to Saturdays.

Stops will include Stirling Bus Station (Goosecroft Road), Whins of Milton, Denny Cross (Broad Street) and Neithermains Road.

The new route is designed to complement the X36 Stirling to Glasgow service.

A statement on the Midland Bluebird website said it would make travel between Stirling and Denny “easier”.

It read: “We’re bringing more choice, more journeys, and more convenience to your daily travel.

“The brand-new service 66 from Midland Bluebird launches on Monday 26 May, connecting Stirling Bus Station to Denny via Whins of Milton – with stops at all the key points in between.”

The X36, which goes via Cumbernauld, runs hourly from 5.44am until 9.55pm.

Buses from Glasgow to Stirling, with stops in Denny, begin at 7.15am and conclude at 9.20pm.

The service runs alongside the X37 Falkirk to Glasgow service.

In January, fares across Midland Bluebird services increased.

