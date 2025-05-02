Gender-neutral toilets in two Angus secondary schools will stay in place following the landmark Supreme Court case around the definition of a woman.

Last month, justices handed down the unanimous ruling that under the Equality Act 2010, ‘sex’ means biological sex.

It has prompted councils in Courier Country to consider their use of mixed-sex toilets.

Angus officials have confirmed their current provision satisfies legal rules since no school has only mixed-sex toilets.

And the Supreme Court outcome will not force any change to the setup at Arbroath High School or the design of the new £66.5 million Monifieth High School campus.

Single Angus secondary has gender-neutral toilets

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council is aware of the UK Supreme Court judgement in the case of For Women Scotland Limited v Scottish Ministers, dated April 16.

“Officers are considering the implications across the council’s operating areas.

“Angus Council does not have any schools with only mixed-sex toilets.

“One secondary school (Arbroath High School) has two toilet blocks of separate cubicles which are accessible to all young people.

“This provision is in addition to designated single sex toilet blocks and single occupancy rooms which are accessible and can be used by young people of either sex.”

The council added: “There are no plans to alter the layout of the new Monifieth High School.

“The new school will offer a range of provision, with designated facilities for males and females throughout the building.

“In addition, there will be unisex single occupancy rooms, unisex accessible toilets, and Changing Places facilities.”

Work on the Monifieth campus is nearing completion, ahead of its planned handover in July.

Pupils will move into the 1,200-capacity secondary at the start of the new school year.

Neighbouring council considering Court of Session decision

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Court of Session judges ruled Scottish schools must provide single-sex toilets for pupils.

It followed a challenge after only gender-neutral provision was installed at a Borders primary school.

The ruling has left Perth and Kinross Council with a possible question mark over three schools.

It currently has nine schools with mixed-sex facilities. Six of these also have separate male and female toilets.

Three have been designed with floor-to-ceiling cubicles in semi-open plan areas that will allow schools to reassign separate toilets for males and females.