Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Gender-neutral toilets to stay in Angus schools following Supreme Court ruling

Angus Council has also said planned toilet provision at the new £66.5m Monifieth learning campus will not be affected by last month’s landmark legal case.

By Graham Brown
Toilet provision for pupils at the new Monifieth learning campus will be unaffected by the landmark Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Toilet provision for pupils at the new Monifieth learning campus will be unaffected by the landmark Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gender-neutral toilets in two Angus secondary schools will stay in place following the landmark Supreme Court case around the definition of a woman.

Last month, justices handed down the unanimous ruling that under the Equality Act 2010, ‘sex’ means biological sex.

It has prompted councils in Courier Country to consider their use of mixed-sex toilets.

Angus officials have confirmed their current provision satisfies legal rules since no school has only mixed-sex toilets.

And the Supreme Court outcome will not force any change to the setup at Arbroath High School or the design of the new £66.5 million Monifieth High School campus.

Single Angus secondary has gender-neutral toilets

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council is aware of the UK Supreme Court judgement in the case of For Women Scotland Limited v Scottish Ministers, dated April 16.

“Officers are considering the implications across the council’s operating areas.

“Angus Council does not have any schools with only mixed-sex toilets.

“One secondary school (Arbroath High School) has two toilet blocks of separate cubicles which are accessible to all young people.

Arbroath High School
Arbroath High School was recently commended for improving lessons. Image: DC Thomson

“This provision is in addition to designated single sex toilet blocks and single occupancy rooms which are accessible and can be used by young people of either sex.”

The council added: “There are no plans to alter the layout of the new Monifieth High School.

“The new school will offer a range of provision, with designated facilities for males and females throughout the building.

“In addition, there will be unisex single occupancy rooms, unisex accessible toilets, and Changing Places facilities.”

Work on the Monifieth campus is nearing completion, ahead of its planned handover in July.

Pupils will move into the 1,200-capacity secondary at the start of the new school year.

Neighbouring council considering Court of Session decision

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Court of Session judges ruled Scottish schools must provide single-sex toilets for pupils.

It followed a challenge after only gender-neutral provision was installed at a Borders primary school.

The ruling has left Perth and Kinross Council with a possible question mark over three schools.

It currently has nine schools with mixed-sex facilities. Six of these also have separate male and female toilets.

Three have been designed with floor-to-ceiling cubicles in semi-open plan areas that will allow schools to reassign separate toilets for males and females.

More from News

Daniel Rodley
Kirriemuir assault victim told by doctors 'don't chew food for a month'
Kristofer Clayton
Abuser so unrepentant for Kinross throttle attack he is denied rehab scheme help
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once stood.
'Gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural that divided opinion finally removed
5
A house in Lade Braes, St Andrews, will be demolished
Fife Planning Ahead: St Andrews house demolition, Kirkcaldy memorial cairn and Cupar flats
Cody Chambers
Dundee teen who left victim scarred in hammer attack given unpaid work
Vintage Wool Rugs owner Mohammad Arshad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New Perth shop to sell vintage rugs for thousands of pounds
Dundee University
5 threats facing Dundee University as it fights for its future
6
Cars in the parking area outside Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside to hold review into Ninewells Hospital parking
3
Big Pete Monster Trucks will be a highlight of the Big Summer Spectacular in Stirling
Full details of Big Summer Spectacular coming to Stirling
Balmuir Wood Travellers site near Tealing
Dundee City Council set to spend £236k on Balmuir Wood Travellers’ site upgrade
5

Conversation