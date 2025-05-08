Residents have raised objections to the proposed expansion of New Alyth by 52 homes.

A planning application has been submitted to build on 2.9 acres of farmland, immediately west of the village, abutting the A926.

Perth developer A & J Stephen has earmarked the land for 39 private and 13 affordable properties. The latter would be owned by registered social landlords.

They would range from two-bedroom bungalows to four-bedroom detached houses.

The land – 120 metres west of Cairns Park – was allocated for housing in Perth and Kinross Council’s local development plan in 2019.

But neighbours insist the scheme should be refused.

There have so far been three objections.

Christine Dutton wrote: “As residents of the existing hamlet of 10 homes, we have serious concerns that the proposed development will seriously impact the lives and mental wellbeing of the existing householders.

“The use of the existing access road is totally inadequate and is unsafe.”

Ross Sutherland added: “The local primary school is already running at capacity, and an increase of school-age children will put additional strain on resources.”

Shehzad Afzal wrote: “The increased traffic volume (potentially 100+ vehicles, plus construction traffic) will pose severe road safety risks.”

The developer says that if the development is allowed it would improve an existing children’s playpark that borders the land.

A tree belt to the north would also be enhanced to increase the screening of the new houses.

Consultation on the application ends on May 20.

‘Prehistoric remains’ on site of £1m Kinross-shire eggs proposal

The owner of a farm near Kinross may have to safeguard prehistoric remains if his £1m egg production plan is to get the go-ahead.

Richard Black has applied to erect an agricultural building for free-range egg production and a separate manure store building near Cleish.

He also wants to create a farm manager’s temporary living accommodation on the site, 300 metres north of Mawmill Farm Bungalow off the B9097.

Consultee Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust wrote: “The proposed development site

is located close to a prehistoric find spot (MPK5583) in an area relatively blank from any archaeological survey or recent interventions.

“The record was due to the discovery of a potential cinerary urn, which was an

enlarged food vessel type, with applied knobs, found during gravel digging at Mawmill in the 1960s.

“There is potential for unknown buried remains on the development site.

“Therefore, it is recommended that a programme of archaeological works should take place to assess the presence/absence, character and significance of archaeological deposits on the site.”

Mr Black’s planning statement said: “Mawmill Farm is an existing arable farm that is looking to part diversify into free-range egg production.

“This agricultural diversification project will have many benefits to the farm, through increased profitability, improved yields and lower purchased inputs.”

Kinross nursery conversion approved

A proposal to turn 55 High Street, Kinross, into a six-bedroom house has been approved.

The ground floor was occupied by Avant Garde, a popular cafe and gift shop, until recently.

But it closed and the unit is now filled by the Celebrations gift shop.

Meanwhile, the top floor has been occupied by Rosemount Nursery for the past 17 years.

The plan, submitted by landlord Ambercroft Properties, has been approved with conditions.

These include removing external signage and submitting a detailed landscaping and planting scheme.

Additionally, the developer must provide two bat boxes and two bird boxes on external walls or on trees within the site.

It is understood the existing businesses have a lease until June 2026.

Council protects Blairgowrie open land

A proposal to build two houses on open land in Blairgowrie has been refused.

The planning application, for land next to Woodlands Road, received two objections.

Neighbours raised concerns about the impact on the local environment and safety, and the potential for more traffic.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision notice said the scheme would have a “detrimental impact on the open space area designation, set an undesirable precedent and threaten the integrity of the wider open space designation.”

Abernethy substation may expand

A proposal to increase battery storage capacity at the Abernethy electricity substation has been submitted.

The existing facility went live in 2024 and holds up to 49MW of energy through Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries on the 3.85-acre site 60 metres north Of Abernethy Cemetery on Newburgh Road.

The new storage system would take this total to more than 50MW, which is why the application has been submitted to Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit, who will determine the scheme.

