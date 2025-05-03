Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Needs of residents at Crieff care home ‘dismissed or neglected’ due to staff pressures

One worker at Dalnaglar Nursing Home told inspectors: "We are trying our best, but there is not always enough staff on."

By Ben MacDonald
Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
The Care Inspectorate has criticised care at Dalnaglar Nursing Home in Crieff. Image: BCG

The needs of residents at a Crieff care home were “dismissed or neglected” due to staffing pressures, inspectors have found.

The Care Inspectorate has branded Dalnaglar Nursing Home on Comrie Road “weak” in several areas after a visit in March.

Officials found that a lack of staff meant residents were not consistently treated with dignity and respect.

They found that on several occasions, staff would either miss, dismiss or neglect requests from residents due to the pressures placed on them.

The Care Inspectorate said this affected residents’ sense of self-worth and mental wellbeing.

Fears residents could become ‘dehumanised’

The inspectors also feared that if people were not consistently treated with dignity and respect, there is the potential for them to become “dehumanised”.

The pressures meant staff often focused on designated tasks and had reduced capacity to respond to additional demands.

Inspectors felt it was unclear if staff were aware of the potential negative and harmful impact of these actions.

They also felt there was a risk that this would become accepted practice within the care home, leading to a “culture of disrespect”.

During the visit, one resident told inspectors: “I would like to get out, but staff don’t have the time to take me out.”

Staff at the nursing home were under pressure. Image: Shutterstock

Inspectors also found that staff had to support more than one person at mealtimes, and residents were not being offered enough to drink.

One member of staff said: “When we’re short of staff, you feel you’re not giving them the care you’d like to give them.

“Sometimes people are waiting longer than you’d like.”

Meanwhile, one relative said a resident had to “regularly wait for over 30 minutes” for support to use the toilet.

‘We’re trying our best but there is not always enough staff’

Staff confirmed that there were delays at times in people’s care needs being met.

One told inspectors: “Overall, we are trying our best, but there is not always enough staff on.”

The home – run by BCG Cares, formerly Balhousie – has been told to make a series of improvements.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are acutely aware this outcome is not near the level we expect for the care of our residents.

“We were grateful to see the Care Inspectorate identified a number of the important strengths in the home and, certainly, our recent five-star reviews from our residents’ families confirm how much they appreciate the care and compassion received by their loved ones.

BCG Cares responds to Care Inspectorate report at Dalnaglar

“Nevertheless, the leadership team acted immediately, and are working closely with the CI and Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to investigate and address the concerns raised, establishing a meticulous and robust action plan to rapidly make any improvements highlighted.

“This action plan is already advancing well and on target for the deadlines set.

“We are very clear, our residents deserve nothing less than our complete commitment to their health, happiness and wellbeing.

“To that end, our operations team are in the home daily, shoulder-to-shoulder with our dedicated Dalnaglar team.

“They can expect our wholehearted support to revitalise all areas of the home; to achieve and exceed the levels we demand for our residents.”

