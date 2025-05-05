New Angus Council power structure to be revealed this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Angus Council power structure to be revealed this week

The key posts in a coalition which snatched power from the SNP will be decided at a special full council meeting in Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council is under new political control following a coalition coup. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council’s new power line-up will be confirmed within days.

A 13-strong coalition is finalising its nominations for leading roles ahead of a special full council meeting on Thursday.

It follows the successful motion of no confidence in the minority SNP administration, which cut short their control of the authority.

We already know former SNP group deputy leader George Meechan is to be the new £50,000-a-year chief of the Conservative/Independent/Labour coalition.

Angus Council leader George Meechan
Kirriemuir and Dean Independent councillor George Meechan is the new leader of Angus Council after the SNP administration was ousted. Image: Supplied

And Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative Derek Wann is to assume the role of second-in-command.

Angus Provost’s selection

The appointment of Provost and Depute Provost will be the first items of business for this week’s special full council meeting.

The new administration is remaining tight-lipped on its nomination for the role of civic figurehead.

Monifieth councillor and former Depute Provost Craig Fotheringham is considered a strong contender. But the new group also includes Kirrie councillor Ronnie Proctor, who filled the post in a previous administration.

The 13 administration members will take convener and vice-convener roles on six of the main committees.

Those are:

  • Family, Education and Justice
  • Civic Licensing
  • Communities
  • Development Standards
  • Housing
  • Policy and Resources

An opposition councillor must chair the Scrutiny and Audit committee, which comprises a majority of non-administration members.

The meeting will also decide the remuneration of all elected members.

The change of power comes just weeks after councillors across the country received pay hikes of as much as 20%.

Angus Council can have a maximum complement of 13 higher-paid senior councillors. Their total wage bill is capped at £412,940.

All other councillors will receive £25,982 a year.

The remuneration report to full council reveals a total of £1.03 million has been set aside for councillor pay, including pension and national insurance costs.

Special meeting delay explained

Meanwhile, the council has detailed the circumstances behind the timing of the special meeting.

And it has emerged the absence of new deputy leader Derek Wann had no bearing on the issue. There had been speculation the meeting was delayed due to him being on holiday.

Instead, it was largely due to former administration councillor Brenda Durno’s position on a Tayside Contracts joint committee.

A council spokesperson said: “The challenges in setting a time and date for the special council were primarily due to the need to align with the ongoing process of recruitment in relation to Tayside Contracts involving Councillor Durno as a council-appointed member of the committee.”

“If Cllr Durno’s position had become vacant, this would have had a significant delay and financial impact on the Tayside Contracts recruitment process.

“This process was concluded on April 29.”

