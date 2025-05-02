Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a Dundee boy who died after a lifelong health battle.

Riley Welsh, 13, from Coldside, died in his mum Leigh’s arms at Ninewells Hospital this week.

Leigh told how Riley “took his last breath, in his mummy’s arms at 10.10am on April 29″.

Friends of Leigh’s have since launched a fundraising effort to help pay for Riley’s funeral.

Within 16 hours of being set up, the GoFundMe page had received more than £6,000 in donations.

Fundraiser to give Riley ‘send-off he so deeply deserves’

Elaina Murdoch, who set up the fundraiser, said on the page: “With Leigh’s blessing, we – her close friends – are organising this fundraiser on her behalf as she navigates the unimaginable grief of losing her beautiful boy, Riley.

“This is our way of standing beside her and offering our support, allowing her to focus on honouring Riley’s memory and giving him the most beautiful farewell.

“Leigh, Riley’s devoted mum, gave him everything: her time, her energy, and most of all, her endless love.

“She was his safe place through every hospital stay, every treatment, and every sleepless night.

“Now, we want to help give Riley the send-off he so deeply deserves – full of sunflowers, light, and all the love he shared with the world.”

Elaina told The Courier: “It’s going really well with so much support.

“We feel this is the least we can do to help Leigh in such sad circumstances.”

Riley Welsh funeral details confirmed

Details of Riley’s funeral have also been confirmed.

It will take place at 10.30am on May 14 at Dundee Crematorium.

Leigh has invited anyone who wishes to attend to go to either the crematorium or the Invercarse Hotel thereafter.

She said: “Dress code is something yellow and/or something with a sunflower on it.

“Sunflowers generally symbolise loyalty, admiration, happiness, and positivity.

“They are often associated with the sun, which inspires a sense of warmth, joy, and optimism.

“Additionally, they can represent strength and resilience – a true reflection of my perfect, beautiful Riley.”

Riley was born with microcephaly, a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacts brain development, leaving him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a tracheo-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley also had a hole in his heart, was epileptic, blind and deaf.