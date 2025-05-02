Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee boy, 13, who died after a lifelong health battle

Riley Welsh died in his mum's arms in Ninewells Hospital earlier this week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Riley Welsh and mum Leigh at a recent photoshoot in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Genna o'Neill Photography
Riley Welsh and mum Leigh at a recent photoshoot in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Genna o'Neill Photography

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a Dundee boy who died after a lifelong health battle.

Riley Welsh, 13, from Coldside, died in his mum Leigh’s arms at Ninewells Hospital this week.

Leigh told how Riley “took his last breath, in his mummy’s arms at 10.10am on April 29″.

Friends of Leigh’s have since launched a fundraising effort to help pay for Riley’s funeral.

Within 16 hours of being set up, the GoFundMe page had received more than £6,000 in donations.

Fundraiser to give Riley ‘send-off he so deeply deserves’

Elaina Murdoch, who set up the fundraiser, said on the page: “With Leigh’s blessing, we – her close friends – are organising this fundraiser on her behalf as she navigates the unimaginable grief of losing her beautiful boy, Riley.

“This is our way of standing beside her and offering our support, allowing her to focus on honouring Riley’s memory and giving him the most beautiful farewell.

“Leigh, Riley’s devoted mum, gave him everything: her time, her energy, and most of all, her endless love.

Leigh and Riley in hospital. Image: Leigh Welsh

“She was his safe place through every hospital stay, every treatment, and every sleepless night.

“Now, we want to help give Riley the send-off he so deeply deserves – full of sunflowers, light, and all the love he shared with the world.”

Elaina told The Courier: “It’s going really well with so much support.

“We feel this is the least we can do to help Leigh in such sad circumstances.”

Riley Welsh funeral details confirmed

Details of Riley’s funeral have also been confirmed.

It will take place at 10.30am on May 14 at Dundee Crematorium.

Leigh has invited anyone who wishes to attend to go to either the crematorium or the Invercarse Hotel thereafter.

She said: “Dress code is something yellow and/or something with a sunflower on it.

“Sunflowers generally symbolise loyalty, admiration, happiness, and positivity.

“They are often associated with the sun, which inspires a sense of warmth, joy, and optimism.

“Additionally, they can represent strength and resilience – a true reflection of my perfect, beautiful Riley.”

Leigh and Riley at Dawson Park last week. Image: Genna o’ Neill Photography

Riley was born with microcephaly, a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacts brain development, leaving him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a tracheo-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley also had a hole in his heart, was epileptic, blind and deaf.

