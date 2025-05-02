Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash

Drivers faced delays after a two-car crash on the A90 near Inchture on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound side of the road between Dundee and Perth at around 9.30am.

The road was shut for a short time before one lane reopened.

The incident had been cleared by around 11.50am.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.