Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash

Firefighters were called to the incident on the road between Dundee and Perth.

By Lucy Scarlett
A90 near Inchture.
Lane one of the A90 southbound remains shut near Inchture. Image: Google Street View

Drivers faced delays after a two-car crash on the A90 near Inchture on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound side of the road between Dundee and Perth at around 9.30am.

The road was shut for a short time before one lane reopened.

The incident had been cleared by around 11.50am.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

More from News

A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
Calls to restrict delivery times at proposed new Dunfermline Lidl
Several shops in the Stirling area sold vapes and tobacco to underagers. Image: Shutterstock
9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doctor ban and ditched stash
Work taking place on the new Next shop in Lochee, Dundee.
Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed
Emergency services attending an incident on the shoreline near Tayport.
Woman's body found on beach near Tayport
Riley Welsh and mum Leigh at a recent photoshoot in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Genna o'Neill Photography
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee boy, 13, who died after a lifelong health…
Gallatown Pump Track in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Full details of pump track plans in Stirlingshire unveiled
Daniel Rodley
Kirriemuir assault victim told by doctors 'don't chew food for a month'
Kristofer Clayton
Abuser so unrepentant for Kinross throttle attack he is denied rehab scheme help
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once stood.
'Gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural that divided opinion finally removed
9

Conversation