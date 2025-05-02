News Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash Firefighters were called to the incident on the road between Dundee and Perth. By Lucy Scarlett May 2 2025, 10:10am May 2 2025, 10:10am Share Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5235249/crash-a90-southbound-inchture/ Copy Link 0 comment Lane one of the A90 southbound remains shut near Inchture. Image: Google Street View Drivers faced delays after a two-car crash on the A90 near Inchture on Friday morning. Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound side of the road between Dundee and Perth at around 9.30am. The road was shut for a short time before one lane reopened. The incident had been cleared by around 11.50am. It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
