9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling

Nine fines have been given out to Stirling shop owners as part of a crackdown on the selling of vapes and tobacco to underage children.

Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils’ trading standards team carried out a test purchasing operation last month.

Volunteers, aged 16, visited 17 shops in the Stirling area that had previously been visited by officials to advise them of their legal obligations.

This resulted in several vape and cigarette sales.

A total of nine fixed penalty notices, each for £200, were issued for the underage sales and the failure to operate an age verification policy.

It is against the law to sell tobacco, tobacco products or nicotine vapour products such as vapes to individuals under the age of 18.

Tobacco retailers must also have an age verification policy to verify that a customer is over the age of 18.

Vape and tobacco sales to underagers in Stirling ‘shocking’

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee, branded the outcome of the operation “shocking”.

She added: “It is even more alarming when they had been warned about such dangerous activity before.

“This activity is not only illegal, but it can also put children at serious risk.

“Retailers should be warned, and parents and carers take assurance, that we will continue to listen to community concerns and work alongside partners to tackle this serious issue.”

