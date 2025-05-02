9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling

Trading standards officials visited 17 shops in the Stirling area.

By Isla Glen
Several shops in the Stirling area sold vapes and tobacco to underagers. Image: Shutterstock
Several shops in the Stirling area sold vapes and tobacco to underagers. Image: Shutterstock

Nine fines have been given out to Stirling shop owners as part of a crackdown on the selling of vapes and tobacco to underage children.

Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils’ trading standards team carried out a test purchasing operation last month.

Volunteers, aged 16, visited 17 shops in the Stirling area that had previously been visited by officials to advise them of their legal obligations.

This resulted in several vape and cigarette sales.

Stirling Council’s Viewforth headquarters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A total of nine fixed penalty notices, each for £200, were issued for the underage sales and the failure to operate an age verification policy.

It is against the law to sell tobacco, tobacco products or nicotine vapour products such as vapes to individuals under the age of 18.

Tobacco retailers must also have an age verification policy to verify that a customer is over the age of 18.

Vape and tobacco sales to underagers in Stirling ‘shocking’

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee, branded the outcome of the operation “shocking”.

She added: “It is even more alarming when they had been warned about such dangerous activity before.

“This activity is not only illegal, but it can also put children at serious risk.

“Retailers should be warned, and parents and carers take assurance, that we will continue to listen to community concerns and work alongside partners to tackle this serious issue.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
Calls to restrict delivery times at proposed new Dunfermline Lidl
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doctor ban and ditched stash
Work taking place on the new Next shop in Lochee, Dundee.
Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed
Emergency services attending an incident on the shoreline near Tayport.
Woman's body found on beach near Tayport
Riley Welsh and mum Leigh at a recent photoshoot in Dawson Park, Dundee. Image: Genna o'Neill Photography
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee boy, 13, who died after a lifelong health…
A90 near Inchture.
Delays on A90 near Inchture after two-car crash
Gallatown Pump Track in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Full details of pump track plans in Stirlingshire unveiled
Daniel Rodley
Kirriemuir assault victim told by doctors 'don't chew food for a month'
Kristofer Clayton
Abuser so unrepentant for Kinross throttle attack he is denied rehab scheme help
A bare white wall where the Pittenweem witch mural once stood.
'Gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural that divided opinion finally removed
9

Conversation