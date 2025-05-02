Woman’s body found on beach near Tayport

A woman’s body has been found on a beach near Tayport.

Emergency services have been called to the shoreline just off the B946, the main road into the Fife town.

The body was found at around 9.40am on Friday.

The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who was at the scene, said: “There were a number of emergency responders here from around 10am.

“Police officers were down at the shoreline and they were blocking public access to the beach.

“A coastguard search and rescue unit arrived just after 11am, with officers putting on equipment to make their way down on foot.

“CID also made their way down the grass slope towards the shoreline.

“Around the same time, paramedics who had been at the incident left the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40am on Friday, we received a report of a body on a beach off the B946 at Tayport.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a woman was recovered.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”