Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy’s closing after 42 years

It's the end of an era as Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart prepare to say goodbye with tales of celebrities and plans for the future.

By Claire Warrender
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Andrews rock-themed restaurant Ziggy’s has announced it is closing after 42 years.

The popular venue is run by husband and wife Phil and Annie Wishart, who count many celebrities and even royalty among their customers.

Phil and Annie Wishart with a photo album of Ziggy the coyote’s tour or Europe with celebrities. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

Prince William, Open Golf champions and other well-known faces have all dined at the Murray Place spot.

And restaurant mascot, Ziggy the coyote, even enjoyed a trip around Europe, courtesy of former England footballer Ian Wright and Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter.

“It disappeared one night and we assumed it would turn up in a hotel room,” said Phil.

“It turned out they had taken it as a prank.

“They took it on a European tour and there were photographs of it with celebrities in a golf magazine!

A card signed by celebrities who took Ziggy on tour, including Ian Wright and Ian Poulter.
A card signed by celebrities who took Ziggy on tour, including Ian Wright and Ian Poulter. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

“A year to the day later, they came back and brought the coyote back with them.”

Despite celebrity high jinks, Phil and Annie insist their regular customers are just as important to them.

And that’s why their phone has been ringing off the hook as people clamour for a table on May 10, their last night.

How it all began

Ziggy’s is St Andrews‘ longest-serving independent family-run restaurant.

The idea was sparked during a trip to London, where Phil and Annie spotted long queues outside the Hard Rock Cafe in the middle of winter.

“I’ve always been interested in music and that was the beginning of it,” Phil said.

The couple set about filling the venue with original rock music memorabilia.

Some of the rock memorabilia adorning the walls of Ziggy's restaurant in St Andrews
Some of the rock memorabilia on the walls of Ziggy’s, which is closing after 42 years in St Andrews. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
Guitars, photos and posters on the wall in Ziggy's, St Andrews, which is closing
Guitars, photos and tour posters are on the walls. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

And their walls are now covered with signed photos, guitars and posters from some of the world’s top artists.

A popular menu that includes burgers, ribs and steaks, and a rock soundtrack made Ziggy’s a go-to institution.

“We’ve seen massive changes in the town over the years,” said Phil.

“We’ve seen them come and go but we’ve just kept our head down and built up a good clientele base.”

No queue-jumping for celebrities

Ziggy’s became a favourite of Prince William during his time at St Andrews University.

“He was a regular,” Phil said.

“He used to phone to book and called himself Mr Wales.

“We’ve had countless names, including most of the Open champions.

Inside Ziggy's in St Andrews
Eat well, rock hard is still the theme of Ziggy’s in St Andrews ahead of its closing. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

“But we respect everybody, no matter who they are, and we’ve tried to treat everybody the same way.

“During the Open Championship we didn’t take any bookings and had long queues.

“Some celebrities would come to the front and try to get in but we’d very politely tell them to join the queue.”

Could Ziggy’s ever return to St Andrews?

New owners are poised to take over the Ziggy’s premises.

However, they are planning to refurbish and change the name before reopening with their own venture.

Meanwhile, Phil and Annie are considering auctioning off their huge collection of memorabilia in aid of St Andrews Foodbank.

Despite their retiral, they are retaining the Ziggy’s name.

And they teased it could return at some point.

“Ziggy’s won’t be appearing again for a while but there might be something else,” said Phil.

“Our kids are both in the business, so might be looking to do something.”

More from News

Stephen Gibb
Drunken Angus man clashed with Greggs staff over pastry shouting 'they're not your sausage…
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Eilish McColgan: 11 interesting facts about record-breaking Dundee runner
Robbie Mill
Curfew order for serial car thief who raided Forfar garage and stole test drive…
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
King's card and a social media birthday wish from Prince William for Forfar centenarian…
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bold new £30 million vision to put Dundee’s 'critically endangered' HMS Unicorn on global…
2
Fairview School Nursery comes out on top of the Perth nurseries
Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed
Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
Needs of residents at Crieff care home 'dismissed or neglected' due to staff pressures
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Residents’ backlash leads to Monifieth Raac report being made public
Phil and Annie Wishart outside Ziggy's in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best photos as music fans celebrate opening of LiveHouse Dundee
4

Conversation