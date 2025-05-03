A grandmother living with Raac says she hopes Angus Council is “starting to listen” after a residents’ backlash reversed a plan to consider the future of their homes in secret.

Councillors were due to consider an options report for houses in Monifieth’s Milton Street in private.

The authority has 25 houses there which were built in the 1960s using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

However, there are also around 50 privately-owned properties in the street which could contain the potentially dangerous material.

Monifieth options report to go before full council

Council bosses have now confirmed the options appraisal will be heard in public after a backlash from residents.

It will recommend the Milton Street council houses are fitted with replacement flat timber roofs.

The houses are the only element of the council’s 7,770-unit housing stock where Raac was discovered.

However, the council has ruled out compulsory purchase of private homes.

It has promised council tenants “one-on-one meetings, clear communication and regular updates”.

Raac house tenant welcomes U-turn

Grandmother Williamina Rylance previously condemned the decision to mark the options report as exempt.

She now intends to tune into Thursday’s full council meeting, but says questions remain.

“I’m glad they seem to be starting to listen, but it should never have come to the situation where they had to backtrack,” she said.

“Why is it that we really have to shout from the rooftops to be heard?

“Where is their duty of care to the people who have to live with this and who it is causing so much stress for?”

She has already said the worry of the Raac situation has led her to decide not to have her grandchildren visit her home.

Williamina added: “I’m glad it will be discussed in public.

“The idea of repairing or supporting the Raac panels would never have done anyone any good.

“But I’m not overly thrilled that we’re not going to be having pitched roofs, you hear so much about flat roofs causing problems.

“There are also so many homeowners that I don’t know how it is all going to work.

“I know I’m sounding sceptical, but I just think they’re making promises they’re not going to fulfil.”

Raac repair costs to remain private

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Following feedback from affected residents, the main body of the paper referring to Raac was moved to a public report.”

But the potential costs of the preferred option will remain under wraps, for now.

“The commercial aspects around the anticipated costs of the options presented (were) removed to a separate exempt appendix,” added the council.

The step was taken because the information is commercially sensitive prior to seeking tenders for the work.

“Putting this financial information in the public domain may give an advantage to potential bidders seeking to enter into a contract with the council for works to be undertaken and prevent the council from obtaining best value,” the spokesperson said.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to press for the issue to be debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.