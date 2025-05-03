Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Residents’ backlash leads to Monifieth Raac report being made public

Angus Council has U-turned on plans to consider options for dealing with Raac-affected local authority homes in a Monifieth street behind closed doors.

By Graham Brown
Williamina Rylance lives in a house with Raac in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.
Williamina Rylance lives in a house with Raac in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.

A grandmother living with Raac says she hopes Angus Council is “starting to listen” after a residents’ backlash reversed a plan to consider the future of their homes in secret.

Councillors were due to consider an options report for houses in Monifieth’s Milton Street in private.

The authority has 25 houses there which were built in the 1960s using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

However, there are also around 50 privately-owned properties in the street which could contain the potentially dangerous material.

Monifieth options report to go before full council

Council bosses have now confirmed the options appraisal will be heard in public after a backlash from residents.

It will recommend the Milton Street council houses are fitted with replacement flat timber roofs.

Milton Street in Monifieth is affected by Raac.
Milton Street in Monifieth is the only Angus Council housing affected by Raac. Image: Alan Richardson

The houses are the only element of the council’s 7,770-unit housing stock where Raac was discovered.

However, the council has ruled out compulsory purchase of private homes.

It has promised council tenants “one-on-one meetings, clear communication and regular updates”.

Raac house tenant welcomes U-turn

Grandmother Williamina Rylance previously condemned the decision to mark the options report as exempt.

She now intends to tune into Thursday’s full council meeting, but says questions remain.

“I’m glad they seem to be starting to listen, but it should never have come to the situation where they had to backtrack,” she said.

“Why is it that we really have to shout from the rooftops to be heard?

“Where is their duty of care to the people who have to live with this and who it is causing so much stress for?”

Monifieth resident living in Raac council house.
Williamina Rylance says the ceiling of her Milton Street home is already bowed. Image: Alan Richardson

She has already said the worry of the Raac situation has led her to decide not to have her grandchildren visit her home.

Williamina added: “I’m glad it will be discussed in public.

“The idea of repairing or supporting the Raac panels would never have done anyone any good.

“But I’m not overly thrilled that we’re not going to be having pitched roofs, you hear so much about flat roofs causing problems.

“There are also so many homeowners that I don’t know how it is all going to work.

“I know I’m sounding sceptical, but I just think they’re making promises they’re not going to fulfil.”

Raac repair costs to remain private

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Following feedback from affected residents, the main body of the paper referring to Raac was moved to a public report.”

But the potential costs of the preferred option will remain under wraps, for now.

“The commercial aspects around the anticipated costs of the options presented (were) removed to a separate exempt appendix,” added the council.

The step was taken because the information is commercially sensitive prior to seeking tenders for the work.

“Putting this financial information in the public domain may give an advantage to potential bidders seeking to enter into a contract with the council for works to be undertaken and prevent the council from obtaining best value,” the spokesperson said.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to press for the issue to be debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

More from News

Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
Robbie Mill
Curfew order for serial car thief who raided Forfar garage and stole test drive…
Chris Charlton chatting with Prince William in Forfar just weeks before her 100th birthday. Image: Prince and Princess of Wales/X
King's card and a social media birthday wish from Prince William for Forfar centenarian…
Andrew Tibbs at HMS Unicorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bold new £30 million vision to put Dundee’s 'critically endangered' HMS Unicorn on global…
Fairview School Nursery comes out on top of the Perth nurseries
Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed
Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
Needs of residents at Crieff care home 'dismissed or neglected' due to staff pressures
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory
Left to right is Morag Gibson (from Tayport), Cath Hunter (from Tayport), Sarah Cooper (from Dundee) and Valerie Redlarski (from Dundee) and at the back is Chris Gordon (security/staff) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best photos as music fans celebrate opening of LiveHouse Dundee
The M90 Glenhead Bridge where roadworks will take place
Drivers face 16 weeks of roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg
Paul McLennan meeting residents living with Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Housing minister agrees to meet Dundee and Angus residents living with Raac

Conversation