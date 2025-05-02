Stirling local ‘demystifying death’ by sharing own experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling local ‘demystifying death’ by sharing own experiences

Forth Valley residents of all ages are being encouraged to talk openly about dying and death.

By Alex Watson
Katy Whitelaw says holding her late father's jumper helps her to feel close to him. Images: Katy Whitelaw/Strathcarron Hospice
Katy Whitelaw says holding her late father's jumper helps her to feel close to him. Images: Katy Whitelaw/Strathcarron Hospice

A Bridge of Allan woman is opening up about her experience of losing her dad at a young age as part of a campaign to combat stigma around death, grief and end-of-life care.

Katy Whitelaw’s father, Graham, died 24 years ago.

She told The Courier: “My dad was a musician, writer and teacher.

“He died of oesophageal cancer in April 2001, when I was 20.

“He spent a few weeks in Strathcarron Hospice before being brought home to die. He was only 52.”

Katy as a child with her parents. She lost her dad, Graham, when she was 20 years old. Image: Katy Whitelaw

Katy, who now works at the hospice, has submitted her dad’s jumper to a new collection of items that will be toured around Forth Valley communities as part of Demystifying Death Week (May 5-11).

The aim is to spark conversations and encourage people to talk about bereavement, grief and remembering loved ones who have died.

“I haven’t been able to emotionally part with his jumper,” said Katy.

“It has lived at the back of my wardrobe since he died.

Graham is wearing the blue jumper his daughter Katy now cherishes in this photo with her mum, taken in his hometown of Peebles. Image: Strathcarron Hospice

“He loved his woolly jumpers and fleeces so it felt like a physical item I could keep to still feel close to him.

“It no longer smells of him but I still like to give it a hug now and again.

“It was emotional but nice to bring it out to have it as part of the collection and to be able to speak to people about him.”

‘It’s better to say something than nothing’

David Henderson, head of the Compassionate Communities team at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “The more we can talk about dying and death and talk about the people that we’ve lost, the better that is for all of us, really.

“And sometimes it’s quite a hard thing to talk about, and we think we’re going to say the wrong thing.

The collection features everything from teacups to memory bears, each with their own unique story. Image: Strathcarron Hospice

“But it’s better to say something than to say nothing.”

The collection of memories will be on display at the following locations around Forth Valley next week:

  • Monday, May 5: Tillicoultry Snowdrop Cafe, Tillicoultry Parish Church, 1-3pm
  • Wednesday, May 7: Callander Start Up Cafe, 12.30-2.30pm

A free event focused on demystifying death through conversations over cake will also take place at Stirling’s Central Library on May 7, from 6-8pm.

