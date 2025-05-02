Stirling local ‘demystifying death’ by sharing own experiences

A Bridge of Allan woman is opening up about her experience of losing her dad at a young age as part of a campaign to combat stigma around death, grief and end-of-life care.

Katy Whitelaw’s father, Graham, died 24 years ago.

She told The Courier: “My dad was a musician, writer and teacher.

“He died of oesophageal cancer in April 2001, when I was 20.

“He spent a few weeks in Strathcarron Hospice before being brought home to die. He was only 52.”

Katy, who now works at the hospice, has submitted her dad’s jumper to a new collection of items that will be toured around Forth Valley communities as part of Demystifying Death Week (May 5-11).

The aim is to spark conversations and encourage people to talk about bereavement, grief and remembering loved ones who have died.

“I haven’t been able to emotionally part with his jumper,” said Katy.

“It has lived at the back of my wardrobe since he died.

“He loved his woolly jumpers and fleeces so it felt like a physical item I could keep to still feel close to him.

“It no longer smells of him but I still like to give it a hug now and again.

“It was emotional but nice to bring it out to have it as part of the collection and to be able to speak to people about him.”

‘It’s better to say something than nothing’

David Henderson, head of the Compassionate Communities team at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “The more we can talk about dying and death and talk about the people that we’ve lost, the better that is for all of us, really.

“And sometimes it’s quite a hard thing to talk about, and we think we’re going to say the wrong thing.

“But it’s better to say something than to say nothing.”

The collection of memories will be on display at the following locations around Forth Valley next week:

Monday, May 5: Tillicoultry Snowdrop Cafe, Tillicoultry Parish Church, 1-3pm

Wednesday, May 7: Callander Start Up Cafe, 12.30-2.30pm

A free event focused on demystifying death through conversations over cake will also take place at Stirling’s Central Library on May 7, from 6-8pm.

