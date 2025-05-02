Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to restrict delivery times at proposed new Dunfermline Lidl

Council officials are concerned early morning and late-night deliveries to the supermarket would be "very noticeable to nearby residents".

By Neil Henderson
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A computer-generated image of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

Council officials have called for a restriction on delivery times at the proposed new Lidl store in Dunfermline amid concerns that noise will be “very noticeable” to nearby residents.

Lidl wants to allow deliveries to the supermarket, which it hopes to build on the King Malcolm Hotel site, between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

It has lodged a planning application for the land on Laburnum Road, which is currently being considered by Fife Council.

Lidl argues that a fence will protect the nearest homes from noise during deliveries, and that “plant noise would (be) of low impact at all times of the day and night”.

However, concerns have still been raised that residents neighbouring the site would be adversely affected.

Officials from the local authority’s environmental health department say there should be a limit on the delivery times.

Fife Council official wants delivery times at new Dunfermline Lidl ‘controlled’

Responding to Lidl’s assessment of the noise impact, planning officer Don Taylor wrote: “While I appreciate the arguments for delivery noise affecting Elm Grove, I believe the deliveries in the early morning and after 8pm would be very noticeable to nearby residents.

“I would prefer to see those times controlled.”

The official also raises concerns about several “spelling mistakes and typing errors” in Lidl’s noise impact assessment, saying: “It casts a shadow on the validity of the calculations and conclusions.

“The report needs rechecking, and the numbers double-checked before we can have confidence in the conclusions.”

The King Malcolm Hotel site where lidl has submitted plans
The King Malcolm Hotel site. Image: Google Street View

More details about the supermarket plans emerged this year, including a computer-generated image of what the store could look like.

Last month, The Courier revealed that Fife Council had asked Lidl for more time to decide the application.

The local authority now has until May 16 to decide on the application, including any restrictions on delivery times, but it may yet ask for a further time extension.

The Courier has contacted Lidl for comment.

