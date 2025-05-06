How easy is it to find a parking space at Ninewells Hospital?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How easy is it to find a parking space at Ninewells Hospital?

As NHS Tayside reviews parking options at the hospital following complaints, The Courier visits to see the issue firsthand and speak to visitors.

The entrance to Car Park 2 at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon & Ethan Claridge

Signs saying “spaces” in fluorescent green offer hope as we drive down Ninewells Drive towards Dundee’s largest hospital.

We are trying to see how easy it is to find a parking space at Ninewells at around 9.30am on a Friday.

NHS Tayside has announced it will hold a review into parking at Ninewells Hospital following concerns about a lack of spaces.

But is it really that difficult to find somewhere to leave the car?

As we arrive, most of the nine numbered car parks – including the multi-storey – have signs advertising spaces.

We head for one of the first car parks you come across after leaving Ninewells Avenue, but this one is full.

Hunt for spaces in Ninewells Hospital car parks

We then try the 10-level multi-storey.

We find about 20 spaces here, but they’re all on the top level.

Keen to see if anything is available a bit closer, we leave and head to the car park third-closest to the entrance.

Here, we find a space a short walk from the entrance, about 15 minutes after arriving.

There are also plenty of spaces in two car parks reserved for permit holders.

But there is only a scattering in the other car parks near the main entrance.

After leaving the car and walking towards the building, we notice a queue has built up on a ramp leading to one of the car parks.

Spaces were also available on the top level of the multi-storey car park. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A driver has stopped at the entrance as she can’t see the three available spaces further down the road.

We get the feeling she doesn’t want to chance driving into the car park and not finding a space – because then she’d have to rejoin the long queue looking for one.

It’s easy to see why these car parks are so busy.

Parking is free at Ninewells, with drivers only required to display a free ticket in their windscreen.

The fact it is free to park has led to claims some people use it as a park and ride for their work in the city centre.

We meet Elaine Anderson, who works at Ninewells Hospital.

Parking gets ‘desperate’ at Ninewells

She tells us: “I’m fine because I start at 6am, but when I come out, the queues can be back to the multi-storey or car park 9.

“I’ve heard of patients missing appointments.

“I had my husband up here once, we couldn’t find a disabled spot after driving around a few times.

“Luckily, I did get a disabled spot or I would have parked in the 15-minute drop-off.

“That’s how desperate it is – you see them parking up on the grass verges.

There have been concerns over a lack of spaces in the car parks at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“But you can’t blame them because it’s torture.

“They should build more spaces for cars.”

One couple, who only gave their names as Robert and Joanna, were leaving the hospital with their baby after nearly missing an appointment.

Robert said: “It’s quite busy. We were in the children’s hospital and have had to park on the surrounding streets.

“The labour (ward) parking was great, but yesterday I had to do a few laps and just parked in a public car park nearby.”

‘If you get here early enough, it’s OK’

The general consensus seems to be, as one passer-by tells us: “If you get here early enough, it’s OK.”

When we return in the middle of Friday afternoon, the availability of spaces is largely similar – there are some, but you have to go searching for them.

On the day we visit, most drivers don’t have too many complaints but many have had issues in the past.

Hospital visitor Ronald Nisbet says: “I found it fine this morning and if you’re patient, you’ll get there.

There were plenty of spaces in car parks 2 and 3, which are both reserved for drivers with permits. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“I made the mistake of going to the drop-off area first, but it turned out OK.”

Another man, who is heading back to the car with a copy of The Courier under his arm, tells us: “It was dead quiet for a change and I was able to drive straight in.

“My normal experience is waiting for spaces in car parks five and six.

“More parking spaces would help, but where are they going to put them?

“I got in dead early because I was expecting it to be worse.”

What are the parking options at Ninewells Hospital?

A map showing the various parking options at Ninewells Hospital (click for a larger version). Image: NHS Tayside

Ninewells Hospital has 2,437 spaces spread across multiple car parks with varying time limits and restrictions.

NHS Tayside encourages visitors to use other modes of transport, like the bus, cycling, walking or getting dropped off rather than parking.

The health board says: “If it is essential that you travel by car, please leave adequate time to find a space prior to your appointment.”

NHS Tayside has set up a car park steering group to review the parking situation.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years, we have introduced a number of measures to make the best use of the space and to manage car parking.

“There is dedicated short-stay parking specifically for patients attending for appointments, as well as patient/visitor drop-off areas in the car parks closest to the main entrance.

“Long-stay car parks are also available for staff, patients and visitors to use.

“Our car park steering group is reviewing the hospital car parks and considering a range of additional options to improve access to parking, particularly during periods of peak demand.”

Conversation