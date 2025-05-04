Rugby fans rucked up at Duffus Park in Cupar for the Howe of Fife Rugby 7s weekend.

The festivities began on Friday evening with the Under-18s tournament, accompanied by a BBQ and late bar, kicking off a fun-filled weekend of sport and celebration.

On Saturday, the senior men’s and women’s competitions saw teams battling it out in a round-robin format.

Scottish teams including locals Perthshire, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, and hosts Howe of Fife competed for a trio of trophies: the James R. Gray Trophy (Men’s), the Cordelia Manson Trophy (Women’s), and the Ferrier Cup for pool runners-up.

Family-friendly fun was also on offer with a bouncy castle for the kids, while adults enjoyed the beer tent, BBQ, and a lively after-party disco to cap off the day.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.