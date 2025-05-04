Best pictures as Howe of Fife host Rugby 7s tournament at Duffus Park in Cupar
Rugby fans ruck up for action-packed weekend at Duffus Park, Cupar for the annual Howe of Fife Rugby 7s tournament.
ByGemma Bibby, Emma Grady and Steve Brown
Rugby fans rucked up at Duffus Park in Cupar for the Howe of Fife Rugby 7s weekend.
The festivities began on Friday evening with the Under-18s tournament, accompanied by a BBQ and late bar, kicking off a fun-filled weekend of sport and celebration.
On Saturday, the senior men’s and women’s competitions saw teams battling it out in a round-robin format.
Scottish teams including locals Perthshire, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, and hosts Howe of Fife competed for a trio of trophies: the James R. Gray Trophy (Men’s), the Cordelia Manson Trophy (Women’s), and the Ferrier Cup for pool runners-up.
Family-friendly fun was also on offer with a bouncy castle for the kids, while adults enjoyed the beer tent, BBQ, and a lively after-party disco to cap off the day.
Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.
Conversation