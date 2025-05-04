An Angus man’s personal battle with cancer – and the heavy toll of the disease on his family – will power him over the roads of Highland Perthshire this month.

RAF engineer Nathan Grove, from Letham, is among the field set to tackle Etape Caledonia 2025.

Around 5,000 cyclists will converge on Pitlochry for the latest edition of the popular closed-road sportive on May 11.

Nathan is championing bowel cancer awareness after being diagnosed with the disease in 2020 at the age of just 41.

Nathan raises almost £13k for Cancer Research UK

Originally from Tain in the Scottish Highlands, he has served with the RAF, both in the UK and abroad, for 26 years.

Since his diagnosis, Nathan has had radiotherapy, two rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries to treat the cancer.

Even before his diagnosis, Nathan was an endurance event enthusiast.

Over the years he has raised nearly £13,000 for Cancer Research UK, cycling hundreds of miles before and after treatment.

And next weekend he will tackle the 55-mile route on the Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia to raise further funds in memory of his late father.

He survived prostate cancer, but subsequently died from a brain tumour and lung cancer.

Nathan said: “I wouldn’t let cancer stop me from living my life to the fullest.

“Cycling has helped me regain my strength, gave me focus during my recovery and reminded me that every challenge can be overcome.

“By taking part in the Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia, I want to raise money to support the invaluable research that goes on in the background to try and come up with novel techniques to treat this disease and, hopefully one day, beat it.

“It’s got to be the way ahead.

“We can’t just keep letting cancer win.

“My dad had prostate cancer in the late 2000s and I lost him last year through a brain tumour and lung cancer, so the charity’s very close to our heart.

“I don’t have the same physical stamina I once did, but I’m still too stubborn to sit idle and I love a challenge,” Nathan said.

Bowel cancer fourth most common in UK

Bowel cancer awareness month each April aims to spotlight the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

Nathan also emphasises how important its early detection can be towards successful treatment.

After experiencing his own diagnosis and getting through the physical and emotional toll of treatment, Nathan says he will do all he can to get that message across.

Nathan’s fundraising page can be found at Nathan’s CRUK fundraiser

Event director Jo Dytch said: “Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia is more than just a cycling event. It’s about personal triumphs, overcoming challenges and coming together as a community.

“Nathan’s story embodies everything this event stands for, and we hope it inspires more people to sign up and be part of something truly special.”