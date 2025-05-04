Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus cancer survivor to cycle Etape in Pitlochry in tribute to late father

RAF engineer Nathan Grove from Letham is ready to tackle 55 miles of Highland Perthshire roads in his fightback from bowel cancer.

By Graham Brown
RAF engineer and cancer survivor Nathan Grove is all set for Etape Caledonia. Image: Supplied
RAF engineer and cancer survivor Nathan Grove is all set for Etape Caledonia. Image: Supplied

An Angus man’s personal battle with cancer – and the heavy toll of the disease on his family – will power him over the roads of Highland Perthshire this month.

RAF engineer Nathan Grove, from Letham, is among the field set to tackle Etape Caledonia 2025.

Around 5,000 cyclists will converge on Pitlochry for the latest edition of the popular closed-road sportive on May 11.

Nathan is championing bowel cancer awareness after being diagnosed with the disease in 2020 at the age of just 41.

Nathan raises almost £13k for Cancer Research UK

Originally from Tain in the Scottish Highlands, he has served with the RAF, both in the UK and abroad, for 26 years.

Since his diagnosis, Nathan has had radiotherapy, two rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries to treat the cancer.

Even before his diagnosis, Nathan was an endurance event enthusiast.

Over the years he has raised nearly £13,000 for Cancer Research UK, cycling hundreds of miles before and after treatment.

Angus man Nathan Grove Etape Caledonia cycle for Cancer Research.
Nathan with Cancer Research UK Pitlochry shop volunteer Janice Gallagher on the countdown to Etape Caledonia. Image: Supplied

And next weekend he will tackle the 55-mile route on the Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia to raise further funds in memory of his late father.

He survived prostate cancer, but subsequently died from a brain tumour and lung cancer.

Nathan said: “I wouldn’t let cancer stop me from living my life to the fullest.

“Cycling has helped me regain my strength, gave me focus during my recovery and reminded me that every challenge can be overcome.

“By taking part in the Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia, I want to raise money to support the invaluable research that goes on in the background to try and come up with novel techniques to treat this disease and, hopefully one day, beat it.

“It’s got to be the way ahead.

“We can’t just keep letting cancer win.

“My dad had prostate cancer in the late 2000s and I lost him last year through a brain tumour and lung cancer, so the charity’s very close to our heart.

“I don’t have the same physical stamina I once did, but I’m still too stubborn to sit idle and I love a challenge,” Nathan said.

Bowel cancer fourth most common in UK

Bowel cancer awareness month each April aims to spotlight the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

Nathan also emphasises how important its early detection can be towards successful treatment.

After experiencing his own diagnosis and getting through the physical and emotional toll of treatment, Nathan says he will do all he can to get that message across.

Etape Caledonia charity cyclist Natahan Grove from Angus.
Nathan with Cancer Research UK Pitlochry shop manager, Elaine Scott. Image: Supplied

Nathan’s fundraising page can be found at Nathan’s CRUK fundraiser

Event director Jo Dytch said: “Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia is more than just a cycling event. It’s about personal triumphs, overcoming challenges and coming together as a community.

“Nathan’s story embodies everything this event stands for, and we hope it inspires more people to sign up and be part of something truly special.”

Conversation