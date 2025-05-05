Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What happens next at Caird Park after closure of Dundee golf courses?

The Courier looks at what the future holds for the land - including the prospect of housing and hints of "alternative leisure" use.

Golf at Caird Park is now a thing of the past. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
By James Simpson & Bryan Copland

The final putts have been sunk and the flags have been removed – so what happens next to Caird Park after the closure of its two golf courses?

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at the Dundee park shut on Wednesday in a move designed to save Leisure and Culture Dundee money.

With the debate about whether or not the courses should have been closed now over, The Courier examines what the future holds for one of the city’s most prominent areas of public land.

Why did the Caird Park golf courses close?

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s board agreed to close the Caird Park courses because they were losing money.

Although, as of March 2024, membership of the courses was up 4.7% on the previous year, it was claimed the number of rounds played was down by 7.5% and that every round was being subsidised by taxpayers at a cost of £9.10.

As a result, it was said to be “financially challenging” to run the facilities.

Councillors ratified the decision by LACD to close the courses to save more than £400,000 a year, and the final rounds were played at the end of April.

Could someone reopen the golf courses?

The Courier exclusively revealed back in December how a golf firm had drawn up “exciting” plans that could see the sport retained at Caird Park.

The unnamed company had expressed an interest in taking over the running of the courses in a partnership with the local authority.

The starter’s hut at Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Its plans included upgrading the existing courses, building a driving range and creating an 18-hole mini golf course.

However, these proposals have gone quiet since, and the idea of funding the development by selling some of the Caird Park land for housing could prove to be a stumbling block.

Could the Caird Park land be sold for housing?

The option of replacing all, or even some, of the former golf courses with housing seems very unlikely for a variety of reasons.

The Dundee Local Development Plan designates Caird Park and its golf courses as open space and part of its Green Network.

This is the same status given to other popular areas like Baxter Park, Camperdown Park, Balgay Park and the Law.

Golfers on the first tee at Caird Park on the final day. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The development plan – a land use strategy that informs planning decisions – says that “development proposals shall protect and enhance the Dundee Green Network
by ensuring that development will not lead to the fragmentation of the existing
network of green infrastructure”.

It also says plans to change the use of a green space such as Caird Park “should establish that the site no longer has a potential value as green infrastructure”.

Any developers looking to build on the land would need to jump through numerous other hoops, including replacing the lost green space with a new area “of equal benefit and accessibility… in or adjacent to the community most directly affected”.

The old Camperdown golf course has been left to overgrow. Image: Paul Reid

Given the city’s two other former municipal courses – another nine-holer at Caird Park and the old 18-holer at Camperdown – have never been sold for housing, it further suggests this idea is a non-starter.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the council’s opposition Labour group, said: “When the Regional Performance Centre was built (in Caird Park), I think they needed a special application.

“This land was gifted to the people and it becomes difficult as to how you can repurpose it.”

What will the council do with the land now?

For the foreseeable, the land at Caird Park will be left to become overgrown – similar to Camperdown Park.

Mr Keenan said: “All the talk about Caird Park when the decision was made by the administration to close it was around rewilding the park.

“I suppose that means, ‘let’s just let it get overgrown’.

“Obviously it’s a huge park, and it’s very much being wasted when you consider that exercise was being taken by quite a number of people playing rounds of golf there.”

Potential ‘alternative leisure developments’ at Caird Park being considered

However, Dundee City Council has hinted it is considering potential alternative leisure uses by “interested parties”.

It has not specified what these uses are and whether any of them involve golf.

But it suggests some of the land could be brought back into use in the future.

A spokesperson for the local authority told The Courier: “The city governance committee agreed on December 2 last year that when the golf course ceases operation, there would be parkland greenspace maintenance with higher level of naturalised grass areas to support biodiversity development.

The park will be left to overgrow for now. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The location will also contribute to the city’s environmental objectives as defined within the Local Biodiversity Action Plan.

“This valuable greenspace will support Dundee’s wider nature network, with increased biodiversity, habitat and climate-resilient woodland development areas, as nature restoration funding becomes available.

“Submissions from interested parties are also currently being appraised regarding alternative leisure development of areas within the park and any recommendations would be considered at a future committee.”

  • What would you like to see on the land? Let us know in the comments below

Conversation