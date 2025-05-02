Warning to Dunfermline parents after child hit by car outside primary school

A Dunfermline primary school has issued a warning to parents after a child was hit by a car.

The youngster was struck near Carnegie Primary School on Thursday afternoon.

The pupil was not seriously injured, however, the school has sent a message to parents about parking around the school following the incident.

The email, seen by The Courier, said: “As you may be aware from social media, there was an incident after school yesterday at McBaith Way, next to where the school crossing control officer escorts children across the road.

“A child was hit by a car driving across the monoblocked area.

‘It reinforces the dangers that inconsiderate drivers and cars present’

“Thankfully, the child is not seriously injured; however, it reinforces the dangers that inconsiderate drivers and cars present to children walking home from school.

“Families are regularly reminded to not park in this area and are advised to park at the college carpark, specifically because we feared that such an incident would occur.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.25pm on Thursday, we received a report of a child struck by a car.

“The child did not require medical attention.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”