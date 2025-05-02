Nineteen youths have now been arrested and charged over an alleged gang attack near a Fife beach that left four teenagers in hospital.

The youngsters suffered a range of injuries, including a broken arm and stab wounds, following the incident near Pettycur Beach in Kinghorn on April 10.

Police previously confirmed that a 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys had been arrested within days of the incident.

Now, detectives have confirmed a total of 19 youths, aged between 14 and 16, have been arrested and charged.

Charges of abduction, mobbing and robbery over Kinghorn attack

Charges include serious assault, the possession of offensive weapons, abduction, mobbing, and robbery.

All 19 youths have been reported to prosecutors.

It comes as officers say they have made a total of 23 arrests in Fife in recent weeks in connection with alleged assaults and disorder, including for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy in Kirkcaldy.

Speaking on the Kinghorn incident, Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: “This was a huge policing effort and I extend my thanks to the team for their continued hard work and commitment in tackling this offending.

“This incident was distressing and extremely violent, and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in our community.

“I want to take this opportunity to reach out to parents and ask, do you know where your children are and who they are associating with?

“As the good weather resumes in Scotland, often so does anti-social behaviour and disorder, and I urge parents to talk to their kids.

“Ask what they are doing, who they are with and make sure they know the decision they make today could impact them for the rest of their lives.

“We are committed to eradicating this behaviour and will continue to bring offenders to justice.”