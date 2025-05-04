A Forfar resident has told of his “living hell” amid more complaints about noise coming from a textile factory in the town.

The Courier reported in January how Angus Council had received a “number of complaints” about noise at the Don & Low premises on Glamis Road.

However, months later, the local authority is still receiving “complaints about noise nuisance” in this area of the town.

‘Sometimes the front door starts shaking’

One nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier the issue has been “persistent since last August” and “isn’t getting any better”.

He said: “We’ve had four midnight visits from the council where they’ve come to test the noise levels but no further action has been taken.

“Summer is just around the corner but we certainly can’t sit out outside and enjoy our gardens because of the noise – it’s round the clock.

“As it gets warmer, it also means we can’t open our windows at night.

“Sometimes it gets so bad the front door starts shaking – it’s a living hell.”

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Angus Council continues to receive complaints about noise nuisance in this area of Forfar.

Angus Council ‘investigating’ Don & Low noise complaints

“We are currently undertaking investigations and remain in contact with the business premises concerned.

“The outcome of our ongoing investigations will determine any future enforcement action.”

Don & Low say it continues to work with Angus Council following the complaints.

A spokesperson said: “Don & Low is aware of the complaint and we continue to work with Angus Council and our professional advisers to understand the issue.”

Complaints about noise from business activities can be made online.