One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Angus.

Emergency services were called to the B954 shortly after 1pm on Friday following the collision.

The road remains closed at Auchterhouse and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The condition of the casualty is unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.14pm on Friday to attend a road traffic collision on the B954 near Auchterhouse.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our trauma team and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland have been asked for more information.

