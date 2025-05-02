Work to start on 41 new council homes in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Work to start on 41 new council homes in Dunfermline

The properties will occupy the former Fife Council depot site on Elgin Street.

By Ethan Claridge
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council

Work is set to start on more than 40 new homes in Dunfermline.

Fife Council is working with Campion Homes on the development of 41 houses at the former council depot site on Elgin Street.

The local authority says the homes are a “much-needed” addition to Dunfermline.

The development will incorporate a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses along with seven specific need homes and four wheelchair-accessible properties.

Work will begin on the project at the end of May and last until at least May 2027.

The new council homes are being built on Elgin Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson, said: “I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the country’s largest social housebuilding programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.

“Each new council house will deliver a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”

The new homes are in addition to the 44 homes being built on Melville Street, Lochgelly and 19 homes on Hill Street in Cowdenbeath.

Ms Hamilton says work on both these sites is “progressing well”.

The Courier has taken a look at 10 disused Dunfermline sites and what is planned for them, along with five major housing developments set to arrive in the area in the coming years.

More from News

Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
Friday court round-up — Jailed on birthday and hacker accused's gaming woes
Jay Dixon
Dundee man restricted new-born baby's breathing, put head under water and launched life-endangering attack
Carnegie Primary School
Warning to Dunfermline parents after child hit by car outside primary school
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
Stirling local 'demystifying death' by sharing own experiences
The B954 at Auchterhouse in Angus
Casualty taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes Angus road
Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
19 youths now charged over 'gang attack' on teenagers near Fife beach
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
Calls to restrict delivery times at proposed new Dunfermline Lidl
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
Stirling court round-up — Doctor ban and ditched stash
Fife Council is building the new homes. Image: Fife Council
Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed

Conversation