Work to start on 41 new council homes in Dunfermline

Work is set to start on more than 40 new homes in Dunfermline.

Fife Council is working with Campion Homes on the development of 41 houses at the former council depot site on Elgin Street.

The local authority says the homes are a “much-needed” addition to Dunfermline.

The development will incorporate a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses along with seven specific need homes and four wheelchair-accessible properties.

Work will begin on the project at the end of May and last until at least May 2027.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson, said: “I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the country’s largest social housebuilding programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.

“Each new council house will deliver a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”

The new homes are in addition to the 44 homes being built on Melville Street, Lochgelly and 19 homes on Hill Street in Cowdenbeath.

Ms Hamilton says work on both these sites is “progressing well”.

