Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife crime author Marion Todd fears for career after ‘theft’ of work to train AI

Wormit-based Marion Todd is calling for better protection for writers amid fears tech giants could replicate their work.

By Claire Warrender
Fife crime author Marion Todd
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied

A best-selling Fife crime author fears losing her career “at a stroke” following the “theft” of work by a global tech giant.

All nine of Marion Todd’s novels were included in a dataset used to train Meta’s new AI model, Llama 3.

The former lecturer and piano tutor’s books centre on fictional detective Clare Mackay, who is based at St Andrews police station.

They are among more than seven million copyrighted works downloaded without permission.

And Marion has added her voice to those of around 150 other authors calling for their removal.

They fear AI models, trained on their books, could soon begin producing work replicating their style.

Marion said: “If it becomes very skilled, it could finish my career at a stroke.”

Creating Marion Todd books ‘at the touch of a button’

The Wormit author’s concerns echo those of Angus crime author Ed James. and other best-selling writers.

Well-known musicians, including Annie Lennox, Kate Bush and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, are also protesting the use of their work.

Originally from Dundee, Marion Todd has just completed her 10th book, which is now with her publisher.

It takes her between six and nine months to produce each book in her series.

A Blind Eye by Marion Todd is being used to train Meta’s AI model. Image: Supplied.

However, she is concerned Meta will eventually be able to do it at the touch of a button.

She said: “My concern is it would then be possible for Meta to say ‘give me 100 Marion Todd books’.

“They wouldn’t be very good to start with, but the more they’re fed and the more they do it, the better they’ll get.”

All of the affected works were taken from the “Lib Gen dataset”, one of the largest collections of pirated books in the world.

Call for compensation for authors

Marion says book piracy has been around for a long time and is impossible to stop.

“It’s whack-a-mole, to be honest,” she said.

“You ask one to take it down and another one pops up.

“But crime author fans are voracious and the idea that my books could be replicated hundreds of times over is not good.”

The Society of Authors held a protest outside Meta’s UK headquarters in London last month.

It has now written to Meta demanding compensation for affected writers.

“I’m fully behind the action being taken by the Society of Authors,” said Marion.

“I would also like to see some protection coming out from the Government in the form of licensing model.”

Last year, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the use of open source AI, such as Llama 3, is progress and will be good for the world.

He added: “Since the models are open, anyone is capable of testing for themselves as well.

“We must keep in mind that these models are trained by information that’s already on the internet, so the starting point when considering harm should be whether a model can facilitate more harm than information that can quickly be retrieved from Google or other search results.”

However, Marion said: “For creativity, it’s not progress.”

More from News

Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
'Exciting new chapter' teased for McManus café as Leisure and Culture Dundee advertises £1.5m…
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
Angus cancer survivor to cycle Etape in Pitlochry in tribute to late father
Calvin Gilmour (left) and Lloyd McKay at Forfar Sheriff Court
Gangland enforcers sentenced for firebombing Tayside couple's Mercedes
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
Why has a Dundee bypass never been built amid Swallow Roundabout chaos?
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
Fife cricket fans bowled over as Ally McCoist stars in beach match
Stephen Gibb
Drunken Angus man clashed with Greggs staff over pastry shouting 'they're not your sausage…
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
Eilish McColgan: 11 interesting facts about record-breaking Dundee runner
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
Robbie Mill
Curfew order for serial car thief who raided Forfar garage and stole test drive…
Best-selling Fife crime author Marion Todd. Image: Supplied
King's card and a social media birthday wish from Prince William for Forfar centenarian…

Conversation