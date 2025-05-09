Derelict Plean Country Park buildings could be restored under new plans

Two derelict buildings in a Stirlingshire village could be restored under new plans.

Plean House and Stables have been in ruinous condition for decades.

But a new project hopes to bring the Plean Country Park landmarks back to life.

The ambitious plan is led by Jackie Stewart, a Plean resident of 20 years.

Having launched Plean Parkrun eight years ago, it soon became apparent that park users were crying out for a meeting space or a place for refreshments.

Now, Jackie and a group of passionate locals hope to change that by reinstating the park’s dilapidated structures.

Ideas include a cafe, a gift shop, an exhibition space and a place to tether horses.

The buildings could also be used as a meeting place for community groups or for weddings and functions.

Jackie, a civil servant, told The Courier the project would make it “more of an asset to the community”.

She said: “It’s a lovely green space, it’s used by runners, walkers dog walkers, horse riders – such an asset.

“Having more would cement it all.”

Restoration would prolong life of Plean buildings

A community consultation was launched in April to ensure users of the park could have their say.

Within two weeks, more than 200 people had responded.

“The response has been overwhelming but we still want to hear from everybody,” said Jackie.

Phase one of the project, which is expected to take five years, would see the stables restored.

Plean House would be the next stage, serving a different purpose and taking a decade to reinstate.

Once the consultation is complete, the next stage would be to set up a trust and pursue a community asset transfer.

The group currently has 35 members and 15 volunteers, but is still looking for people of different skill sets to help with the project.

Obtaining grants and fundraising is also a priority, with the cost expected to be millions.

Jackie, 53, said: “We want to make it enjoyable for everyone. It’s not meant to be ‘owner-ist’, it’s meant to be fun.

“These buildings have stood here for 200 years and if we get this right they’ll stand here for another couple hundred years.”

Plean House ruined in fire

Plean House was built in 1819 and sold to the National Coal Board in 1970.

During the following decade, vandals set fire to the house and it has been derelict ever since.

Stirling Council bought the land in 1989 and turned it into a country park.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that the group are consulting with the community to gauge interest in this potential project and we have supported them in this process.

“We offer a wide range of supports to voluntary and community groups to help them deliver local projects and activities, including advice and training on funding and fundraising.”

The consultation runs until May 31.

Elsewhere in Plean, three new houses have been given the go-ahead despite local objections.

