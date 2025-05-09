Derelict Plean Country Park buildings could be restored under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Derelict Plean Country Park buildings could be restored under new plans

Ideas include a cafe, a gift shop, an exhibition space and a place to tether horses.

By Isla Glen
Jackie Stewart, who is leading plans to restore Plean House and Stables.
Jackie Stewart, who is leading plans to restore Plean House and Stables. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Two derelict buildings in a Stirlingshire village could be restored under new plans.

Plean House and Stables have been in ruinous condition for decades.

But a new project hopes to bring the Plean Country Park landmarks back to life.

The ambitious plan is led by Jackie Stewart, a Plean resident of 20 years.

Having launched Plean Parkrun eight years ago, it soon became apparent that park users were crying out for a meeting space or a place for refreshments.

Now, Jackie and a group of passionate locals hope to change that by reinstating the park’s dilapidated structures.

Ideas include a cafe, a gift shop, an exhibition space and a place to tether horses.

The buildings could also be used as a meeting place for community groups or for weddings and functions.

Jackie Stewart, who started the project, hopes to boost local employment. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Jackie, a civil servant, told The Courier the project would make it “more of an asset to the community”.

She said: “It’s a lovely green space, it’s used by runners, walkers dog walkers, horse riders – such an asset.

“Having more would cement it all.”

Restoration would prolong life of Plean buildings

A community consultation was launched in April to ensure users of the park could have their say.

Within two weeks, more than 200 people had responded.

“The response has been overwhelming but we still want to hear from everybody,” said Jackie.

Phase one of the project, which is expected to take five years, would see the stables restored.

Plean House would be the next stage, serving a different purpose and taking a decade to reinstate.

Plean Stables can hardly be seen for overgrown vegetation. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Once the consultation is complete, the next stage would be to set up a trust and pursue a community asset transfer.

The group currently has 35 members and 15 volunteers, but is still looking for people of different skill sets to help with the project.

Obtaining grants and fundraising is also a priority, with the cost expected to be millions.

Jackie, 53, said: “We want to make it enjoyable for everyone. It’s not meant to be ‘owner-ist’, it’s meant to be fun.

“These buildings have stood here for 200 years and if we get this right they’ll stand here for another couple hundred years.”

Plean House ruined in fire

Plean House was built in 1819 and sold to the National Coal Board in 1970.

During the following decade, vandals set fire to the house and it has been derelict ever since.

Stirling Council bought the land in 1989 and turned it into a country park.

Plean House is more than 200 years old. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that the group are consulting with the community to gauge interest in this potential project and we have supported them in this process.

“We offer a wide range of supports to voluntary and community groups to help them deliver local projects and activities, including advice and training on funding and fundraising.”

The consultation runs until May 31.

Elsewhere in Plean, three new houses have been given the go-ahead despite local objections.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Blair Drummond Safari Park crash and Transatlantic drug deliveries
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is taking place again
More attractions added as Dunfermline Bruce Festival returns for second year
Police on Constitution Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after 'falling from window' at Dundee flats
Balmashanner Hill near Forfar
Boys aged 11, 12 and 13 reported after fires at Forfar beauty spot
2
The Dundee Overgate Mango store.
Spanish fashion chain Mango opens Dundee Overgate store
Kenneth Douglas
Axe-hurling thug held girlfriend in Perth flat over 'affair with Russian models'
CR0053214 - unknown reporter - Dundee area - Fresh GVs showing Dundee Waterfront - Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior - Waterfront, Dundee - Thursday 8th May 2025 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
List of empty sites and units at Dundee Waterfront and what's planned for them
9
Grant Moffat
Fife driver who hit wall – leaving four badly injured – may have been…
The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision
4
UHI Perth's China trip is being led by business curriculum director Nicky Inglis.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
3

Conversation