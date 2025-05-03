A card from King Charles was delivered to Forfar centenarian Christina Charlton this week – as Prince William also sent his own social media message of congratulations after meeting her just a couple of months ago.

In February, the Prince of Wales sat down for a chat with her on a visit to the Deirdre Knight day centre in the Angus town.

And the bubbly centenarian left enough of an impression for William to remember to post a birthday wish on X.

The unmistakable uniform of a Chelsea pensioner also joined the family get-together at a town restaurant for Christina’s special day on Wednesday.

Her nephew Terry McLaggan made the trip from London as more than 25 family members gathered at The Nest in Forfar to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

Born in Montrose

Christina, known to all as Chris, was born in Montrose on April 30 1925.

She was the middle child of three, and has been sadly predeceased by eldest sister, Maisie and younger sister, Margaret.

In the setting of the former Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose, Chris met handsome local lad, Fred, at a dance organised by the nurses there.

Love blossomed and the couple married on September 25 1945 when Fred was on service leave.

They set up home in Kirriemuir at the bottom of The Roods and their only son, Bob was born in December 1946.

Chris was a seasonal worker on local farms, while Fred worked with a local builder as a slater in Kirrie.

The couple’s working lives ended in tandem at Wilkie’s textile factory in the wee red town, where Chris had found work and Fred was also employed in the roofing trade.

They enjoyed a very sociable life with friends and neighbours.

Daughter-in-law Maureen said: “She would often tell stories of Kirrie Hogmanay’s, visiting each other’s houses in Middlefield which went on for weeks after the New Year!”

And the couple were both keen – and competitive – members of Kirriemuir Bowling Club.

During their time there, they picked up quite a few winner’s trophies – Chris more than Fred.

The Kirrie Thistle Club was another favourite haunt for dances with local bands.

Chris was also an accomplished cross-stitcher and her home is graced with some of her framed work.

Fred sadly passed away in July 1993.

Much-loved figure at Forfar day care centre

She remains independent, living in her own flat at Brander Ha in Forfar.

And she has enjoyed celebrating milestone birthdays with son Bob and daughter-in-law Maureen on trips to Bruges, Paris and a Mediterranean cruise.

At Christmas, she also travelled to London to spend time with her grandsons Michael and Andrew, and great-grandson Zachary.

She also enjoys visits from eldest grandson Paul and his wife, and great-grandsons Alfie and Harry, who live in St Andrews.

Royal visit thrill

Twice a week she attends day care at the Deirdre Knight Centre in Forfar, where she is a popular figure at what her family describe as a social lifeline.

Chris has been a member of the centre since 2022.

And in February, she regaled royal visitor Prince William with tales of her early life in the town, admitting to him to being a bit of a tomboy growing up.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Prince and Princess of Wales has been viewed almost 115,000 times.

“Chris would say the secret to a long and healthy life is to keep walking, which she still enjoys, up and down East High Street,” said Maureen.

“She likes the snooker on the telly and loves to read.”

As a football fan, Chris is also kept up-to-date with the fortunes of The Loons, son Bob having previously been a director at Station Park for a decade.