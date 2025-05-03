Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s card and a social media birthday wish from Prince William for Forfar centenarian Christina

Christina Charlton also enjoyed a birthday kiss from her Chelsea pensioner nephew who travelled from London to be part of the family party on her big day.

By Graham Brown
Chris Charlton chatting with Prince William in Forfar just weeks before her 100th birthday. Image: Prince and Princess of Wales/X
Chris Charlton chatting with Prince William in Forfar just weeks before her 100th birthday.

A card from King Charles was delivered to Forfar centenarian Christina Charlton this week – as Prince William also sent his own social media message of congratulations after meeting her just a couple of months ago.

In February, the Prince of Wales sat down for a chat with her on a visit to the Deirdre Knight day centre in the Angus town.

And the bubbly centenarian left enough of an impression for William to remember to post a birthday wish on X.

Forfar centenarian Chris Charlton with Prince William.
Chris met Prince William at the Deirdre Knight Centre in Forfar in February.

The unmistakable uniform of a Chelsea pensioner also joined the family get-together at a town restaurant for Christina’s special day on Wednesday.

Her nephew Terry McLaggan made the trip from London as more than 25 family members gathered at The Nest in Forfar to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

Born in Montrose

Christina, known to all as Chris, was born in Montrose on April 30 1925.

She was the middle child of three, and has been sadly predeceased by eldest sister, Maisie and younger sister, Margaret.

In the setting of the former Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose, Chris met handsome local lad, Fred, at a dance organised by the nurses there.

Love blossomed and the couple married on September 25 1945 when Fred was on service leave.

They set up home in Kirriemuir at the bottom of The Roods and their only son, Bob was born in December 1946.

Chris was a seasonal worker on local farms, while Fred worked with a local builder as a slater in Kirrie.

Forfar woman Chris Charlton celebrates 100th birthday.
Christina and Fred Charlton.
Forfar centenarian Christina Charlton
The birthday girl with son Bob and grandson Andrew.
Forfar woman Christina Charlton 100th birthday.
Chris with (front left) Councillor Linda Clark, Councillor Ian McLaren, Deputy Lieutenant Zoe Bing and Councillor Lynne Devine.

The couple’s working lives ended in tandem at Wilkie’s textile factory in the wee red town, where Chris had found work and Fred was also employed in the roofing trade.

They enjoyed a very sociable life with friends and neighbours.

Daughter-in-law Maureen said: “She would often tell stories of Kirrie Hogmanay’s, visiting each other’s houses in Middlefield which went on for weeks after the New Year!”

And the couple were both keen – and competitive – members of Kirriemuir Bowling Club.

During their time there, they picked up quite a few winner’s trophies – Chris more than Fred.

Christina Charlton of Forfar celebrates 100th birthday.
Chris ready to party on her 100th birthday.
Forfar 100th birthday for Christina Charlton
Chris with Forfar councillor Ian McLaren and deputy Angus Lieutenant Zoe Bing.
Forfar 100th birthday celebration for Chris Charlton.
Chelsea Pensioner nephew Terry McLaggan made the trip from London for the 100th birthday party in Forfar.

The Kirrie Thistle Club was another favourite haunt for dances with local bands.

Chris was also an accomplished cross-stitcher and her home is graced with some of her framed work.

Fred sadly passed away in July 1993.

Much-loved figure at Forfar day care centre

She remains independent, living in her own flat at Brander Ha in Forfar.

And she has enjoyed celebrating milestone birthdays with son Bob and daughter-in-law Maureen on trips to Bruges, Paris and a Mediterranean cruise.

Forfar centenarian Chris Charlton.
Chris and son Bob during a trip to Paris.

At Christmas, she also travelled to London to spend time with her grandsons Michael and Andrew, and great-grandson Zachary.

She also enjoys visits from eldest grandson Paul and his wife, and great-grandsons Alfie and Harry, who live in St Andrews.

Royal visit thrill

Twice a week she attends day care at the Deirdre Knight Centre in Forfar, where she is a popular figure at what her family describe as a social lifeline.

Forfar 100th birthday for Chris Charlton.
Chris celebrating with family on her big day.

Chris has been a member of the centre since 2022.

And in February, she regaled royal visitor Prince William with tales of her early life in the town, admitting to him to being a bit of a tomboy growing up.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Prince and Princess of Wales has been viewed almost 115,000 times.

“Chris would say the secret to a long and healthy life is to keep walking, which she still enjoys, up and down East High Street,” said Maureen.

“She likes the snooker on the telly and loves to read.”

As a football fan, Chris is also kept up-to-date with the fortunes of The Loons, son Bob having previously been a director at Station Park for a decade.

 

