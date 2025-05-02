Drivers face 16 weeks of roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Drivers face 16 weeks of roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg

Amey is carrying a £1.25 million project to refurbish the Glenhead Bridge on the M90.

By Andrew Robson
The M90 Glenhead Bridge where roadworks will take place
The M90 Glenhead Bridge. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will face 16 weeks of roadworks on the M90 near Glenfarg.

The £1.25 million project to refurbish the Glenhead Bridge will start on Monday (May 5) lasting until August 25.

Work will be carried out using 24/7 lane closures on both carriageways followed by a contraflow.

Overnight closures will also be in place on Monday (May 5) and Tuesday (May 6) .

Drivers are being told to expect delays.

Restrictions during M90 roadworks near Glenfarg

Phase 1: May 5 to June 2

On Monday May 5 the northbound carriageway will shut overnight between Junctions 8 and 9 from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The 24/7 lane closure will be in place on this carriageway from 6.30am on Tuesday May 6.

The southbound carriageway will then close on Tuesday May 6 between Junctions 9 and 8 from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The southbound lane closures will be in place from 6.30am on Wednesday May 7.

The location of the M90 roadworks near Glenfarg
The location of the M90 roadworks. Image: Amey

During the overnight road closure M90 southbound traffic can exit the M90 at Junction 9 and follow the A912 to Gateside.

Traffic can then turn right onto the A91 and follow the route to rejoin the M90 southbound at Junction 8.

Phase 2: June 2 to August 25 

During the second phase of the works, a contraflow system will be in place 24/7.

This will allow the bridge deck to be refurbished.

Amey has asked drivers to plan their journeys.

The bridge works include replacing the safety barriers and a full bridge deck refurbishment.

The B996 below the bridge was closed for eight weeks while Amey carried out maintenance work on the bridge earlier this year.

More from News

Paul McLennan meeting residents living with Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Housing minister agrees to meet Dundee and Angus residents living with Raac
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Jailed on birthday and hacker accused's gaming woes
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Fife Council to build new homes in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly Picture shows; Fife Council to build new homes in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. NA. Supplied by Fife Council Date; Unknown
Work to start on 41 new council homes in Dunfermline
Jay Dixon
Dundee man restricted new-born baby's breathing, put head under water and launched life-endangering attack
Carnegie Primary School
Warning to Dunfermline parents after child hit by car outside primary school
Katy Whitelaw says holding her late father's jumper helps her to feel close to him. Images: Katy Whitelaw/Strathcarron Hospice
Stirling local 'demystifying death' by sharing own experiences
The B954 at Auchterhouse in Angus
Casualty taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash closes Angus road
Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
19 youths now charged over 'gang attack' on teenagers near Fife beach
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
Calls to restrict delivery times at proposed new Dunfermline Lidl
Several shops in the Stirling area sold vapes and tobacco to underagers. Image: Shutterstock
9 fines issued over underage tobacco and vape sales in Stirling

Conversation