Drivers face 16 weeks of roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg

Drivers will face 16 weeks of roadworks on the M90 near Glenfarg.

The £1.25 million project to refurbish the Glenhead Bridge will start on Monday (May 5) lasting until August 25.

Work will be carried out using 24/7 lane closures on both carriageways followed by a contraflow.

Overnight closures will also be in place on Monday (May 5) and Tuesday (May 6) .

Drivers are being told to expect delays.

Restrictions during M90 roadworks near Glenfarg

Phase 1: May 5 to June 2

On Monday May 5 the northbound carriageway will shut overnight between Junctions 8 and 9 from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The 24/7 lane closure will be in place on this carriageway from 6.30am on Tuesday May 6.

The southbound carriageway will then close on Tuesday May 6 between Junctions 9 and 8 from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The southbound lane closures will be in place from 6.30am on Wednesday May 7.

During the overnight road closure M90 southbound traffic can exit the M90 at Junction 9 and follow the A912 to Gateside.

Traffic can then turn right onto the A91 and follow the route to rejoin the M90 southbound at Junction 8.

Phase 2: June 2 to August 25

During the second phase of the works, a contraflow system will be in place 24/7.

This will allow the bridge deck to be refurbished.

Amey has asked drivers to plan their journeys.

The bridge works include replacing the safety barriers and a full bridge deck refurbishment.

The B996 below the bridge was closed for eight weeks while Amey carried out maintenance work on the bridge earlier this year.