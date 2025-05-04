Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as Kirrie gets its rocks off in Bonfest sunshine

Thousands of AC/DC fans headed to Kirriemuir to join the three-day festival celebrating local baker's boy Bon Scott, who went on to front one of the world's greatest rock bands.

Thousands packed Kirrie Town Square beside the Peter Pan statue for Long Way to the Top. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Thousands packed Kirrie Town Square beside the Peter Pan statue for Long Way to the Top. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Kirriemuir had a ball as AC/DC fans invaded Angus for Bonfest.

And what was probably the biggest ever crowd in the history of the long-running rock festival swamped the town centre on Saturday.

Thousands packed the streets to watch the band’s Long Way to the Top hit recreated on the back of a truck.

In early 1976, the original was filmed on the back of a flatbed lorry travelling along Swanston Street in Melbourne, Australia.

It was a couple of years after Kirriemuir baker’s son Bon Scott joined the band founded by Glasgow brothers Malcolm and Angus Young as it began its rise to global fame.

This year’s Kirriemuir influx has included fans from Down Under, as well as a host of other nations from around the globe.

AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Four-year-old rockers Ada and Eden from Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kirrie charity DD8 Music organises the event, which features a final night of headliners in the main area at the festival site on Sunday.

And the glorious weather has ensured a bumper weekend for local pubs, filled with fans for music sessions

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirrie Square to capture the Bonfest atmosphere.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Rock on!
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Fans at the Bon Scott statue stage at Bellies Brae.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9Z39Uqybcw
Leca Crawford with daughter Lily Aitchison (left), 11, and niece Keimee Neave, 12.
The Long Way to the Top truck in the town centre.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Tribute band ACinDC recreating Long Way to the Top.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The scene from the Town Hall steps.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Back in black – and hi-viz.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Libby Rose Massie from Forfar raising funds for Angus hospice charity Lippen Care, alongside Ben Fothergill from Perth.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The Bon Scott ‘family’ picture around the statue on Bellies Brae.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Rayo van Ramat and Nancy Temmerman from Netherlands alongside Angelika and Knut Rickert from Germany.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Train Wrecks on the Plunk Stage at the Bon Scott statue.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
ACinDC rock the flatbed truck.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Lisa Simpson and 10-year-old granddaughter Amelia Martin from Kirrie.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Packed in around the Bon Scott stage.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The statue celebration for members of the international AC/DC family.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Capturing the Bonfest fun.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Soaking up the applause in the Kirrie sunshine.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
William Rowan, 16, and Evan Townsend, 15, joined the crowds.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Forfar Music Group (FMG) performing as Cowley’s Crew in memory of member Les Cowley at the Plunk stage.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The Long Way to the Top truck passes the Town Hall.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
ACinDC thrill the crowd.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Fans galore.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Enjoying the music at the Bon Scott statue.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Town centre crowds.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
An ideal vantage point.

AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.

AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Sun-kissed Kirrie.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Peter Pan above the packed town centre crowd.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Fans ready to rock a Long Way to the Top.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
If You Want AC/DC, You’ve Got It.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Celebrating Bon at the town statue.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Town centre crowds.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
High voltage vocals from the back of the truck.
AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Approaching the Peter Pan statue.

AC/DC fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.

