Kirriemuir had a ball as AC/DC fans invaded Angus for Bonfest.

And what was probably the biggest ever crowd in the history of the long-running rock festival swamped the town centre on Saturday.

Thousands packed the streets to watch the band’s Long Way to the Top hit recreated on the back of a truck.

In early 1976, the original was filmed on the back of a flatbed lorry travelling along Swanston Street in Melbourne, Australia.

It was a couple of years after Kirriemuir baker’s son Bon Scott joined the band founded by Glasgow brothers Malcolm and Angus Young as it began its rise to global fame.

This year’s Kirriemuir influx has included fans from Down Under, as well as a host of other nations from around the globe.

Kirrie charity DD8 Music organises the event, which features a final night of headliners in the main area at the festival site on Sunday.

And the glorious weather has ensured a bumper weekend for local pubs, filled with fans for music sessions

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirrie Square to capture the Bonfest atmosphere.