Thousands of AC/DC fans headed to Kirriemuir to join the three-day festival celebrating local baker's boy Bon Scott, who went on to front one of the world's greatest rock bands. Thousands packed Kirrie Town Square beside the Peter Pan statue for Long Way to the Top. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Graham Brown May 4 2025, 10:06am May 4 2025, 10:06am Kirriemuir had a ball as AC/DC fans invaded Angus for Bonfest. And what was probably the biggest ever crowd in the history of the long-running rock festival swamped the town centre on Saturday. Thousands packed the streets to watch the band's Long Way to the Top hit recreated on the back of a truck. In early 1976, the original was filmed on the back of a flatbed lorry travelling along Swanston Street in Melbourne, Australia. It was a couple of years after Kirriemuir baker's son Bon Scott joined the band founded by Glasgow brothers Malcolm and Angus Young as it began its rise to global fame. This year's Kirriemuir influx has included fans from Down Under, as well as a host of other nations from around the globe. Four-year-old rockers Ada and Eden from Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Kirrie charity DD8 Music organises the event, which features a final night of headliners in the main area at the festival site on Sunday. And the glorious weather has ensured a bumper weekend for local pubs, filled with fans for music sessions Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was in Kirrie Square to capture the Bonfest atmosphere. Rock on! Fans at the Bon Scott statue stage at Bellies Brae. Leca Crawford with daughter Lily Aitchison (left), 11, and niece Keimee Neave, 12. The Long Way to the Top truck in the town centre. Tribute band ACinDC recreating Long Way to the Top. The scene from the Town Hall steps. Back in black – and hi-viz. Libby Rose Massie from Forfar raising funds for Angus hospice charity Lippen Care, alongside Ben Fothergill from Perth. The Bon Scott 'family' picture around the statue on Bellies Brae. Rayo van Ramat and Nancy Temmerman from Netherlands alongside Angelika and Knut Rickert from Germany. Train Wrecks on the Plunk Stage at the Bon Scott statue. ACinDC rock the flatbed truck. Lisa Simpson and 10-year-old granddaughter Amelia Martin from Kirrie. Packed in around the Bon Scott stage. The statue celebration for members of the international AC/DC family. Capturing the Bonfest fun. Soaking up the applause in the Kirrie sunshine. William Rowan, 16, and Evan Townsend, 15, joined the crowds. Forfar Music Group (FMG) performing as Cowley's Crew in memory of member Les Cowley at the Plunk stage. The Long Way to the Top truck passes the Town Hall. ACinDC thrill the crowd. Fans galore. Enjoying the music at the Bon Scott statue. Town centre crowds. An ideal vantage point. Sun-kissed Kirrie. Peter Pan above the packed town centre crowd. Fans ready to rock a Long Way to the Top. If You Want AC/DC, You've Got It. Celebrating Bon at the town statue. Town centre crowds. High voltage vocals from the back of the truck. Approaching the Peter Pan statue.
