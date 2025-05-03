Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife cricket fans bowled over as Ally McCoist stars in beach match

The former Rangers star and TV pundit was on wicketkeeping duties for Kilmacolm.

By James Simpson
Ally McCoist played the season opener at Elie beach. Image Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Ally McCoist played the season opener at Elie beach. Image Steven Brown/DC Thomson

Former footballer Ally McCoist had cricket fans stumped as he stepped in as wicketkeeper at Elie beach.

The former Rangers star and popular TV pundit was on the team sheet for the clash between The Ship Inn Cricket Club and Kilmacolm.

Avid cricket fan McCoist represented the west coast team as beach cricket got underway on Saturday.

The Ship Inn is the only pub in Britain with its own cricket team that plays on the beach.

McCoist played for Kilmacolm.
Spectators enjoy the match from The Ship Inn.
Kilmacolm were the first visitors of the season at Elie.

They have been playing on the sand at Elie for more than 30 years and have drawn hundreds of tourists to the unique spectacle.

McCoist looking to end Kilmacolm losing streak

Graham Bucknall, co-owner of The Ship Inn, said McCoist had promised some “secret weapons” ahead of the match.

He said: “The Kilmacolm team were ably bolstered by their wicketkeeper Ally McCoist, who is always a wonderful addition to their team.

“The Ship have played Kilmacolm for each of the past nine seasons and have won each time.

“Ally promised some secret weapons to ensure a Kilmacolm win.”

Players enjoying some refreshments at Elie.
Kilmacolm players in conversation with McCoist.
McCoist  at the stumps at Elie.

Although McCoist captured four wickets during the clash, The Ship Inn Cricket Club were triumphant on the day.

While soaking up the atmosphere, the former Scottish international was later hosting a charity auction on behalf of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

McCoist was great friends with Doddie Weir and has taken part in a number of fundraisers for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity was set up by the late Scotland rugby star in 2017 following his diagnosis with MND.

Despite his illness, the foundation raised around £8 million before Weir passed away in 2022 at the age of 52.

More from News

Stephen Gibb
Drunken Angus man clashed with Greggs staff over pastry shouting 'they're not your sausage…
Eilish McColgan finishing eighth in the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ATHLETICS London Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Eilish McColgan: 11 interesting facts about record-breaking Dundee runner
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
Robbie Mill
Curfew order for serial car thief who raided Forfar garage and stole test drive…
Chris Charlton chatting with Prince William in Forfar just weeks before her 100th birthday. Image: Prince and Princess of Wales/X
King's card and a social media birthday wish from Prince William for Forfar centenarian…
Andrew Tibbs at HMS Unicorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bold new £30 million vision to put Dundee’s 'critically endangered' HMS Unicorn on global…
4
Fairview School Nursery comes out on top of the Perth nurseries
Top-rated nurseries in Perth revealed
Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
Needs of residents at Crieff care home 'dismissed or neglected' due to staff pressures
Ballathie House Hotel frontage with Scottish flag
New Perthshire hotel owner to spend millions restoring it to former glory
Williamina Rylance lives in a house with Raac in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.
Residents’ backlash leads to Monifieth Raac report being made public
2

Conversation