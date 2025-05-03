Former footballer Ally McCoist had cricket fans stumped as he stepped in as wicketkeeper at Elie beach.

The former Rangers star and popular TV pundit was on the team sheet for the clash between The Ship Inn Cricket Club and Kilmacolm.

Avid cricket fan McCoist represented the west coast team as beach cricket got underway on Saturday.

The Ship Inn is the only pub in Britain with its own cricket team that plays on the beach.

They have been playing on the sand at Elie for more than 30 years and have drawn hundreds of tourists to the unique spectacle.

McCoist looking to end Kilmacolm losing streak

Graham Bucknall, co-owner of The Ship Inn, said McCoist had promised some “secret weapons” ahead of the match.

He said: “The Kilmacolm team were ably bolstered by their wicketkeeper Ally McCoist, who is always a wonderful addition to their team.

“The Ship have played Kilmacolm for each of the past nine seasons and have won each time.

“Ally promised some secret weapons to ensure a Kilmacolm win.”

Although McCoist captured four wickets during the clash, The Ship Inn Cricket Club were triumphant on the day.

While soaking up the atmosphere, the former Scottish international was later hosting a charity auction on behalf of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

McCoist was great friends with Doddie Weir and has taken part in a number of fundraisers for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity was set up by the late Scotland rugby star in 2017 following his diagnosis with MND.

Despite his illness, the foundation raised around £8 million before Weir passed away in 2022 at the age of 52.