Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Woman, 33, charged after Fife dog attack

A 39-year-old man has also been reported after a drugs raid connected to the incident.

By Ben MacDonald
Station Road, Glenrothes
The attack took place in a park off Station Road. Image: Google Street View

A 33-year-old woman has been charged after two dogs attacked another dog in Fife.

Police were called to the incident in a park off Station Road in Thornton on Tuesday.

Two people were hurt while trying to separate the animals.

Both dogs involved in the attack were taken to a vet and put down, while the injured dog was taken for treatment.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 33-year-old female has since been charged for a number of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Man reported after drugs raid linked to Thornton dog attack

Community Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We fully understand the concerns that are being raised in the village about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“As a result, I will be attending the Thornton community council meeting on Monday so I can listen to these concerns directly.

“Linked to this incident, I can also confirm that on Friday, we executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Thornton.

“A quantity of class A and C drugs were found and a 39-year-old male will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“As the community sergeant, I want you to know that we do take these things seriously and want to hear directly from you.”

More from News

The Cherrybank Inn
Drink stolen and beer garden trashed during break-in at Perth pub
Ross, ALysa and Reuben (2) enjoy the rugby at Howe of Fife Rugby Club in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Howe of Fife host Rugby 7s tournament at Duffus Park in…
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Bawbee staff pose with their award. Picture shows; Bawbee. Dundee. Supplied by The Bawbee/Facebook Date; 04/05/2025
Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards
Woman, 33, charged after Fife dog attack
Resident tells of ‘living hell’ amid more Forfar factory noise complaints
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Bid to turn former Dundee pub into convenience store as 'affordable alternative' to Co-op
Thousands packed Kirrie Town Square beside the Peter Pan statue for Long Way to the Top. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Great pictures as Kirrie gets its rocks off in Bonfest sunshine
Dundee Sheriff Court
Biting thug trapped girlfriend in Forfar flat and threatened to kill her
Fife crime author Marion Todd
Fife crime author Marion Todd fears for career after 'theft' of work to train…
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Crichton story - CR0021750 - cultural buildings in Dundee out of use for a story about work being done to revive culture in the city post-covid. Picture shows; The McManus Museum, Albert Square, Dundee, 09th June 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
'Exciting new chapter' teased for McManus café as Leisure and Culture Dundee advertises £1.5m…
3
RAF engineer and cancer survivor Nathan Grove is all set for Etape Caledonia. Image: Supplied
Angus cancer survivor to cycle Etape in Pitlochry in tribute to late father