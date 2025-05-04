A 33-year-old woman has been charged after two dogs attacked another dog in Fife.

Police were called to the incident in a park off Station Road in Thornton on Tuesday.

Two people were hurt while trying to separate the animals.

Both dogs involved in the attack were taken to a vet and put down, while the injured dog was taken for treatment.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 33-year-old female has since been charged for a number of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Man reported after drugs raid linked to Thornton dog attack

Community Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We fully understand the concerns that are being raised in the village about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“As a result, I will be attending the Thornton community council meeting on Monday so I can listen to these concerns directly.

“Linked to this incident, I can also confirm that on Friday, we executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Thornton.

“A quantity of class A and C drugs were found and a 39-year-old male will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“As the community sergeant, I want you to know that we do take these things seriously and want to hear directly from you.”