Drink stolen and beer garden trashed during break-in at Perth pub

Bosses at a Perth pub say drink has been stolen and the beer garden trashed during a break-in.

The Cherrybank Inn was targeted overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The owners of the Glasgow Road venue have shared CCTV footage on Facebook, showing the intruders appearing to pour themselves a drink.

Bedrooms below the pub were also damaged after being broken into.

The Facebook post said: “Morning lads, on the late shift last night are we?

“Stealing drink and smashing up the beer garden. Don’t worry, we have you on camera.

“Turns out they have also broken into the bedrooms downstairs too.”

Customers hit out at ‘awful’ break-in at Cherrybank Inn

Customers at the pub have hit out at the footage.

One said: “That is just awful. Obviously never had to work hard for anything before.”

Another wrote: “Absolute disgrace to their families, I hope they are caught.”

One other customer posted: “Hopefully with the footage you have, the police will easily identify them.

“The courts have got to start coming down hard on these people that cause havoc and heartbreak to hard-working folk”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Sunday, we received a report of a break-in to a premises on Glasgow Road.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”