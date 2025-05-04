Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath tree surgeon forced to cancel work as tools stolen from van

John Robertson has had his chainsaw, blower and chipper stolen over the last year.

By Ben MacDonald
The van was broken into on Brechin Road, Arbroath. Image: Alexis Stark/Google Strreet View
An Arbroath tree surgeon has had to turn down work after tools were stolen from his van.

John Robertson and his partner Alexis Stark were alerted to the break-in to their van when someone came to their door on Friday night.

The couple say it is the second time in about a year that items have been stolen from the vehicle, which was parked on Brechin Road.

Alexis told The Courier: “It was around 11pm and someone chapped on our door.

“She said she had a picture of a van and that it had its windows smashed in.

“She had walked past and seen the window.

“We went round and saw that stuff had been taken.”

Chainsaw worth £1k stolen from Arbroath van

Among the items taken was a chainsaw worth about £1,000.

Alexis said: “They’ve also taken a blower which was around £250.

“John is self-employed, which is a nightmare. It’s his livelihood and he can’t work.

“This time last year he had a chipper which was stolen.

“It was £5,500 and he bought it so he didn’t have to rent one.

“We live in a cul-de-sac next to the Spar. We would park the van in the car park there but that was when the chipper was stolen.

“Now he has to pay £100 to rent one daily.”

Tree surgeon forced to cancel jobs

Alexis says John was meant to be working this weekend but has had to cancel jobs.

She added: “It’s the bank holiday weekend as well so we can’t get the window fixed until next week.

“That’s another £380 that we’re going to have to spend.

“We’ve got (CCTV) footage but it’s just not clear. You just see two people around the van.

“How can you keep your belongings safe?”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are making inquiries into the theft of tools from a van parked in Brechin Road between 3.30pm and 10.35pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4407 of May 2.”

Conversation