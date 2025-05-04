An Arbroath tree surgeon has had to turn down work after tools were stolen from his van.

John Robertson and his partner Alexis Stark were alerted to the break-in to their van when someone came to their door on Friday night.

The couple say it is the second time in about a year that items have been stolen from the vehicle, which was parked on Brechin Road.

Alexis told The Courier: “It was around 11pm and someone chapped on our door.

“She said she had a picture of a van and that it had its windows smashed in.

“She had walked past and seen the window.

“We went round and saw that stuff had been taken.”

Chainsaw worth £1k stolen from Arbroath van

Among the items taken was a chainsaw worth about £1,000.

Alexis said: “They’ve also taken a blower which was around £250.

“John is self-employed, which is a nightmare. It’s his livelihood and he can’t work.

“This time last year he had a chipper which was stolen.

“It was £5,500 and he bought it so he didn’t have to rent one.

“We live in a cul-de-sac next to the Spar. We would park the van in the car park there but that was when the chipper was stolen.

“Now he has to pay £100 to rent one daily.”

Tree surgeon forced to cancel jobs

Alexis says John was meant to be working this weekend but has had to cancel jobs.

She added: “It’s the bank holiday weekend as well so we can’t get the window fixed until next week.

“That’s another £380 that we’re going to have to spend.

“We’ve got (CCTV) footage but it’s just not clear. You just see two people around the van.

“How can you keep your belongings safe?”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are making inquiries into the theft of tools from a van parked in Brechin Road between 3.30pm and 10.35pm on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4407 of May 2.”