Man robbed of mobile phone in Perth attack

A man had his mobile phone stolen during an assault and robbery in Perth.

The man was attacked as he walked on the Lade footpath, near Vasart Court, at around 10.10am on Thursday.

The victim was approached by a man and assaulted before his phone was stolen.

He did not require medical treatment.

Detectives say they are interested in hearing from a bystander who intervened.

Detective Constable George Lauder said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, in particular a person who is believed to have intervened in the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1051 of May 1.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where calls can be made anonymously.