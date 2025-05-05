‘We got mistaken for forensics police but we were just cleaning a former Fife hotel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We got mistaken for forensics police but we were just cleaning a former Fife hotel’

Concerned residents contacted The Courier after spotting people wearing white suits at the old Greenside Hotel in Leslie.

By James Simpson
Gillian McIlravie and Sofia Anderson donned their white suits to do a cleaning job at the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two Fife women have told of their shock at being mistaken for forensics police – when they were actually just cleaning a former hotel.

Concerned residents contacted The Courier after spotting people wearing white suits outside the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie on Sunday morning.

Others took to social media to report the forensics police presence, sparking concerns that a major crime had taken place.

But the white-suited figures turned out to be Sofia Anderson and Gillian McIlravie carrying out a cleaning job in the 15-bedroom building.

Sofia, 16, and Gillian, 34, were oblivious that concerns had been raised until The Courier turned up to investigate.

The pair, from Glenrothes, saw the funny side.

The former Greenside Hotel.

Gillian, who also works as a security guard, said: “We came and had a look around on Saturday night to see what we were needing to do.

“There had been people living here in April but it’s now empty.

“We were helping someone out to clean the property as a favour.

“We were totally unaware of being pictured but were purely wearing the suits for cleaning.

“I could see why people might have thought we were forensics officers.”

Gillian and Sofia. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Sofia, who works as a housekeeper, said they were only working there for the day.

She said: “We have watched a wee bit of CSI but we’ve just been doing a bit of vacuuming and cleaning.

“To be fair, when we came in here in the dark on Saturday, it was quite scary.

“It’s hilarious reading some of the comments from people about what they thought might have been going on.”

Neighbours aware of crime speculation at Greenside Hotel

One neighbour who lives near the hotel had also become aware of the speculation online.

She said: “I read it on two local Facebook groups and saw the picture of people in hazmat suits.

“At no point did I see any police cars and I did start to think, are folk just cleaning the place?”

In 2021, the former Greenside Hotel had an application approved to be transformed into a homeless hostel.

Conversation