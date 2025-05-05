‘Accident waiting to happen’ in Carse village as traffic up since opening of CTLR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Accident waiting to happen’ in Carse village as traffic up since opening of CTLR

Rait residents are urging the council to divert "rat-run" traffic away from their single-track road.

By Lucy Scarlett
HGV on Rait Road.
HGVs are a regular sight on Rait Road since the link road opened. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

Residents fear an “accident is waiting to happen” in their Carse village after increased traffic numbers since the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

They have urged Perth and Kinross Council to install signage diverting drivers away from Rait Road and instead onto the A94 to Coupar Angus and A923 to Dundee.

Four years ago, the council forecast that traffic was going to triple through Rait once the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) opened.

Locals say this prediction has been accurate as vehicles now use the Carse village as a “rat-run” between Dundee and the A9.

Rait Road is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

After a successful campaign by locals and councillors, 40mph speed limit signs were added to the high Carse roads last month, shortly after the CTLR opened.

Vice-chairperson of Rait Community Association Graham Nicholson told The Courier further action is still needed.

“We’re grateful to the council and councillors for what they have so far done, which is the 40mph walking-and-cycling-friendly road.

“Local folk are quite exercised about the huge increase in the volume in traffic, with lorries, coaches, buses and cars getting stuck on the narrow road.

Rait residents campaigning.
Rait residents campaigning for 40mph speed signs. Image: Councillor Alasdair Bailey
Graham Nicholson.
Graham Nicholson at one of the newly installed 40mph signs in Rait. Image: Graham Nicholson

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.

“It was part of the plan to divert Dundee traffic through Coupar Angus but there’s no signage that shows this and it appears to be a secret plan.

“Our main ask is for signage to route trunk traffic along the A94 to Coupar Angus and onto the Dundee Road.

“There’s traffic calming all that way and it’s a proper road.

“Ours is a single-track road which is not suitable for anything like this volume of traffic.”

Councillors ‘concerned’ over increase of Rait Road traffic

Councillor Alasdair Bailey, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, said: “While I’m pleased to see that the promised 40mph signs are now appearing along the road, I remain concerned that this is also a problem of volume of traffic.

“I’m therefore continuing to work with council officers to see what further work they propose in order to help manage the new reality which residents of Rait and the Rait Glen face.

“People living locally have reported that the road is particularly busy any time there’s bad traffic at the Inveralmond or Broxden roundabouts the other side of Perth.

Drone image of Destiny Bridge across River Tay
The Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge were built to divert traffic from Scone and Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, the road through Rait has become a ‘pressure release’ for those already busy junctions since the opening of the CTLR.

“I’m pleased to hear that widening the road is a non-starter for the vast majority of people I speak to because doing that would just attract even more usage.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We have committed to the local community to undertake traffic surveys in June, to assess the changes in traffic volumes following the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

“The results will be discussed with the elected members, along with traffic management options that may be deemed appropriate.”

