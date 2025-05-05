‘Accident waiting to happen’ in Carse village as traffic up since opening of CTLR

Residents fear an “accident is waiting to happen” in their Carse village after increased traffic numbers since the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

They have urged Perth and Kinross Council to install signage diverting drivers away from Rait Road and instead onto the A94 to Coupar Angus and A923 to Dundee.

Four years ago, the council forecast that traffic was going to triple through Rait once the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) opened.

Locals say this prediction has been accurate as vehicles now use the Carse village as a “rat-run” between Dundee and the A9.

Rait Road is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

After a successful campaign by locals and councillors, 40mph speed limit signs were added to the high Carse roads last month, shortly after the CTLR opened.

Vice-chairperson of Rait Community Association Graham Nicholson told The Courier further action is still needed.

“We’re grateful to the council and councillors for what they have so far done, which is the 40mph walking-and-cycling-friendly road.

“Local folk are quite exercised about the huge increase in the volume in traffic, with lorries, coaches, buses and cars getting stuck on the narrow road.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.

“It was part of the plan to divert Dundee traffic through Coupar Angus but there’s no signage that shows this and it appears to be a secret plan.

“Our main ask is for signage to route trunk traffic along the A94 to Coupar Angus and onto the Dundee Road.

“There’s traffic calming all that way and it’s a proper road.

“Ours is a single-track road which is not suitable for anything like this volume of traffic.”

Councillors ‘concerned’ over increase of Rait Road traffic

Councillor Alasdair Bailey, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, said: “While I’m pleased to see that the promised 40mph signs are now appearing along the road, I remain concerned that this is also a problem of volume of traffic.

“I’m therefore continuing to work with council officers to see what further work they propose in order to help manage the new reality which residents of Rait and the Rait Glen face.

“People living locally have reported that the road is particularly busy any time there’s bad traffic at the Inveralmond or Broxden roundabouts the other side of Perth.

“Unfortunately, the road through Rait has become a ‘pressure release’ for those already busy junctions since the opening of the CTLR.

“I’m pleased to hear that widening the road is a non-starter for the vast majority of people I speak to because doing that would just attract even more usage.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We have committed to the local community to undertake traffic surveys in June, to assess the changes in traffic volumes following the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

“The results will be discussed with the elected members, along with traffic management options that may be deemed appropriate.”