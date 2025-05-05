A former gin and cocktail bar in Kirkcaldy could become a bridal shop if a proposal is accepted.

Grande Dreams hopes to transform the pub, last known as The Candy Bar, which closed in 2022.

The venue had several names over the years, including The Royal Scot, The Wharf, The Kirk and Bear and Brodies.

However, the building on the corner of High Street and Dunnikier Road sold at auction last year.

And now new owners hope to ring changes with a one-stop shop for customers organising events.

Grande Dreams has been operating at Mitchelston Drive since 2019, offering a range of products.

But they believe a town centre location will be more convenient for clients.

Alterations to former Candy Bar

The planning application lodged with Fife Council relates to the B-listed building’s ground floor.

Only internal alterations are planned, and any outside changes would be subject to a separate application.

The applicants say they will develop space to exhibit their broad spectrum of products.

This will include removing the bar.

And entry will be via Dunnikier Road.

The former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy, was put up for sale last year after it closed suddenly.

Pictures with the sales particulars showed it had been virtually frozen in time.

Beer taps, drinks bottles, glasses and even toilet roll were still in the building.

The planning application will be considered by Fife Council in due course.