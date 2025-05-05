Forbes of Kingennie hopes to land planning permission for floating holiday lodges on one of the resort’s former fishing ponds.

The popular family-run country resort hopes its eastmost pond will become the unique setting for nine one and two-bedroom units.

Plans for the development have just been submitted to Angus Council.

Forbes of Kingennie says it is the latest stage of a master plan to meet growing demand from visitors.

The successful wedding venue previously won permission for four other holiday units at the resort.

These latest plans show the nine prefabricated lodges located around the lochan.

Each would have a balcony for guests to enjoy views over the pond, to the east of the main restaurant and function suite.

Each lodge will have a drainage pump into a new pumping station which was built as part of a previous approval.

The application includes designs for ramps leading to the new holiday units and mooring arrangements.

There would be seven one-bedroom and two two-bedroom lodges on the pond.

Planning agents Voigt Architects say: “We believe the proposal helps improve the local offering of unique holiday accommodation which should also benefit the surrounding towns and community.”

They say the proposal is in keeping with previous applications and meets local tourism development policies.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

Kingennie recently launched a new wild swimming and sauna experience for visitors.