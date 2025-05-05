Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus resort submits plans for 9 floating holiday lodges

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort hopes to use a former fishing pond for its latest expansion of the popular visitor destination.

By Graham Brown
The Kingennie lodges would float on a former fishing lochan. Image: Voigt Architects
The Kingennie lodges would float on a former fishing lochan. Image: Voigt Architects

Forbes of Kingennie hopes to land planning permission for floating holiday lodges on one of the resort’s former fishing ponds.

The popular family-run country resort hopes its eastmost pond will become the unique setting for nine one and two-bedroom units.

Plans for the development have just been submitted to Angus Council.

Forbes of Kingennie says it is the latest stage of a master plan to meet growing demand from visitors.

The successful wedding venue previously won permission for four other holiday units at the resort.

These latest plans show the nine prefabricated lodges located around the lochan.

Each would have a balcony for guests to enjoy views over the pond, to the east of the main restaurant and function suite.

Forbes of Kingennie holiday lodges
An image of the two-bed lodges planned for Kingennie. Image: Voigt Architects

Each lodge will have a drainage pump into a new pumping station which was built as part of a previous approval.

The application includes designs for ramps leading to the new holiday units and mooring arrangements.

There would be seven one-bedroom and two two-bedroom lodges on the pond.

Forbes of Kingennie country resort
Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Planning agents Voigt Architects say: “We believe the proposal helps improve the local offering of unique holiday accommodation which should also benefit the surrounding towns and community.”

They say the proposal is in keeping with previous applications and meets local tourism development policies.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

Kingennie recently launched a new wild swimming and sauna experience for visitors.

