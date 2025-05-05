Woman detained after Home Office raid on Perth cafe

One person has been detained after immigration officers raided a cafe in Perth.

Enforcement officers descended on Coffee and Things cafe on St John Street in the city centre on Thursday.

A female of dual American/Jamaican nationality was found working illegally and was subsequently detained, the Home Office has confirmed.

The woman was taken to West Bell Street Police Station in Dundee.

Perth cafe raided by immigration officers

A civil penalty referral notice (CPRN) was also served to the owner of the business.

The raid was part of an ongoing crackdown by the UK government on illegal workers and their employers.

Businesses found employing staff in the UK working illegally can face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

In addition, employers failing to carry out required legal checks on staff face fines of up to £60,000 for each employee working in the UK illegally.

UK-wide crackdown on illegal workers

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Organised immigration crime is a multi-million pound industry, which stretches from the trafficking routes thousands of miles away through which people are brought to our country to the high streets across Britain.

“Many of those people end up working illegally.

“As part of our plan for change, this government is cracking down on that criminal industry at every level.

“This includes stepping up our visits to businesses, including cafes, where illegal working is taking place and increasing our enforcement action both against illegal workers and the people who employ them.”