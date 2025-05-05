Woman detained after Home Office raid on Perth cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Woman detained after Home Office raid on Perth cafe

Immigration officers descended on the city centre business as part of a crackdown on illegal workers.

By Neil Henderson
St John Street in Perth.
St John Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One person has been detained after immigration officers raided a cafe in Perth.

Enforcement officers descended on Coffee and Things cafe on St John Street in the city centre on Thursday.

A female of dual American/Jamaican nationality was found working illegally and was subsequently detained, the Home Office has confirmed.

The woman was taken to West Bell Street Police Station in Dundee.

Perth cafe raided by immigration officers

A civil penalty referral notice (CPRN) was also served to the owner of the business.

The raid was part of an ongoing crackdown by the UK government on illegal workers and their employers.

Businesses found employing staff in the UK working illegally can face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

In addition, employers failing to carry out required legal checks on staff face fines of up to £60,000 for each employee working in the UK illegally.

UK-wide crackdown on illegal workers

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Organised immigration crime is a multi-million pound industry, which stretches from the trafficking routes thousands of miles away through which people are brought to our country to the high streets across Britain.

“Many of those people end up working illegally.

“As part of our plan for change, this government is cracking down on that criminal industry at every level.

“This includes stepping up our visits to businesses, including cafes, where illegal working is taking place and increasing our enforcement action both against illegal workers and the people who employ them.”

More from News

Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound on Sunday near Inverkiething
Driver, 38, reported after crash near Queensferry Crossing
The National Tyres and Autocare garage on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Garage on main road through Broughty Ferry closing down
Dundee Dance Event 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best photos as thousands enjoy Dundee Dance Event 2025
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Man, 40, found seriously injured outside Dundee pub as police stand guard
Wendy Donald Family Butcher on High Street, Blairgowrie
Former Blairgowrie butcher shop for sale after car crash forces closure
The Kingennie lodges would float on a former fishing lochan. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus resort submits plans for 9 floating holiday lodges
The exterior of the former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy.
Bid to transform former Kirkcaldy pub into bridal shop
Perth Prison C hall.
Violent inmate who scarred Perth Prison officer with hot soup faces deportation
Gillian McIlravie and Sofia Anderson donned their white suits to do a cleaning job at the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'We got mistaken for forensics police but we were just cleaning a former Fife…
5
SNP candidate for Dundee City West Heather Anderson
Dundee councillor and four-day former SNP MEP launches Holyrood bid
2

Conversation