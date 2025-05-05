Traveller group with Shetland pony arrives at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traveller group with Shetland pony arrives at Camperdown Park in Dundee

It comes just weeks after the last encampment at the public park.

By Andrew Robson
A Shetland pony is part of the Traveller group at Camperdown Park
A Shetland pony is part of the latest group of Travellers at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson

A group of Travellers with at least eight caravans has set up an encampment at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Children, dogs, chickens and a Shetland pony are part of the group parked up on the grass in the public park.

It comes just weeks after the last encampment at Camperdown Park when at least nine caravans pitched up – forcing the cancellation of a Parkrun.

One week later, Dundee City Council began to take action after Travellers set up camp at Clatto Country Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

At least eight caravans have pitched up. Image: DC Thomson

The latest encampment at Camperdown comes after four were reported to the local authority at the park in 2024.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site shut in September following “significant damage” to the facility but has partially reopened at the beginning of the year.

The local authority is set to spend almost £250,000 upgrading the site between April and June.

The Herald reported earlier this year how Traveller groups were being “systematically failed” in Scotland after housing regulators found “serious” breaches of accommodation standards.

The council has been approached for comment on the latest encampment.

