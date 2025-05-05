Traveller group with Shetland pony arrives at Camperdown Park in Dundee

A group of Travellers with at least eight caravans has set up an encampment at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Children, dogs, chickens and a Shetland pony are part of the group parked up on the grass in the public park.

It comes just weeks after the last encampment at Camperdown Park when at least nine caravans pitched up – forcing the cancellation of a Parkrun.

One week later, Dundee City Council began to take action after Travellers set up camp at Clatto Country Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

The latest encampment at Camperdown comes after four were reported to the local authority at the park in 2024.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Gypsy/Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

The site shut in September following “significant damage” to the facility but has partially reopened at the beginning of the year.

The local authority is set to spend almost £250,000 upgrading the site between April and June.

The Herald reported earlier this year how Traveller groups were being “systematically failed” in Scotland after housing regulators found “serious” breaches of accommodation standards.

The council has been approached for comment on the latest encampment.