Man, 40, found seriously injured outside Dundee pub as police stand guard

Officers remain at the scene outside The Tavern on Lothian Crescent on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Police remain at the scene on Monday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 40-year-old man has been found seriously injured outside a Dundee pub as police guard the scene.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal after he was discovered outside The Tavern on Lothian Crescent on Saturday morning.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital at 1.50am after suffering a serious head injury.

An ambulance was called for him when he was found injured outside the Whitfield pub.

Police remained at the scene on Monday morning, with an officer standing by the alleyway behind Family Shopper.

Police standing guard outside Dundee pub The Taverns on Monday morning.
Police standing guard outside The Tavern on Monday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier on Monday morning, a member of staff said police had been at the scene since 4.30am.

They said: “I’m not really sure what’s happened, it’s not got anything to do with the store.

“The milkman told us the police were here when he arrived at around 4.30am.”

Police are searching for a man who had been with the 40-year-old before he was escorted outside.

Appeal after man found seriously injured outside Whitfield pub

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly of Tayside CID said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe the injured man had been in the pub in the company of one other man, and then he is seen being escorted outside from the bar.

“He appears then to slump to the ground with a number of people trying to assist him.

“We would ask the man who had been with him initially, those who were with him outside, or indeed anyone who knows what happened to him, to come forward.

“His family is now aware and are with him in hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1065 of Sunday, May 4.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.

