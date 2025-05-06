Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire mum’s crusade against fake meat school dinners backed by hundreds of parents

Lauren Houstoun set up her school meals petition after her son's primary was unable to offer a single choice that wasn't processed food.

By Morag Lindsay
Lauren and Andrew Houstoun walking through field hand in hand with three small children
Lauren Houstoun, with her husband Andrew and children Alasdair (5), Ellen (4) and Duncan (2). Image: Lauren Houstoun.

A Perthshire mum has launched a campaign for school dinners free from processed food.

Lauren Houstoun saw red last week after her son’s school had nothing but processed meat substitutes on the menu.

The mum-of-three sounded off in a post on social media, which quickly went viral.

And now she has launched an online petition calling on the Scottish Government and local councils to improve school meals “to the standard growing bodies and minds deserve”.

It has already gathered more than 1,000 signatures in its first three days.

Lauren runs Glenkilrie Larder, supplying beef, lamb and venison from husband Andrew’s family farm near Blairgowrie.

Lauren Houstoun smiling beside window with cookbooks on shelf behind her
Lauren says her school meals petition is about choice. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography

But she insists her crusade is not about putting more meat on the menu.

Rather, it’s about giving children choices that are healthy, high quality and as unprocessed as possible.

“It just really upset me,” she said.

“Why are we offering our kids so much processed food?”

School’s dilemma led to meals petition

Lauren was spurred into action by a phone call from her son’s school last Tuesday.

Kirkmichael Primary School staff know the Houstoun children aren’t allowed processed meat substitutes.

But that day’s menu – Quorn nuggets, savoury sausage roll and ‘mighty mince’ (soya mince) – left Alasdair, 5, with no options.

Lauren quickly made him something to eat and delivered it to him.

Kirkmichael school exterior
Kirkmichael Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She doesn’t blame the school.

But the incident got her thinking about the parents who don’t have that luxury, and the children who aren’t so lucky.

“I don’t want this to sound obnoxious, but I know our kids are very fortunate,” she said.

“They get a good breakfast and a dinner at home. If they go to school and all they can eat is soup and a sandwich it’s not the end of the world.

“But for some kids that’s the only meal they’ll get. That’s what upsets me.”

School meals petition is not about meat

Some council areas are already doing better, says Lauren.

Aberdeenshire provides a three-course meal every day, much of it cooked fresh and much less of it made from processed food.

And while Lauren would like meat-eaters to have at least one option on the menu each day, she insists this is not about making children eat more meat.

“You can provide vegetarian and vegan options without resorting to highly processed food,” she said.

“What’s wrong with a baked tattie, or macaroni cheese, or even soup and a sandwich?

“Why aren’t they using pulses like lentils if they want to get protein on the menu?

“Why aren’t we using good, local, seasonal produce?”

Government says councils know best

Perth and Kinross Council says all of the food served in its schools meets strict nutritional standards, based on scientific evidence and dietary advice.

That’s led to the introduction of meat-free days when meals include other sources of protein.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council responded to Lauren’s school meals petition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working together with Tayside Contracts to deliver a school meals service that provides nutritious options that appeal to as many children and young people as possible, and feedback about the service is used to inform its future development.”

School meals provider Tayside Contracts says it consults with pupils and staff as part of a “rigorous menu development process”.

“Creating a school meals menu that is environmentally responsible, caters to lifestyle choices, while complying with the nutritional regulations and appeals to the varying tastes of young people, is very challenging,” said a spokesperson.

“However, we absolutely want to do our best, to continuously improve, and to take into consideration all the needs of stakeholders.”

The Scottish Government says it expects local authorities to meet the statutory duties set out in the school food and drink regulations, but they are best placed to understand local needs, circumstances and priorities.

Lauren’s school meals petition can be found at change.org.

Conversation