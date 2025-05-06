A Perthshire mum has launched a campaign for school dinners free from processed food.

Lauren Houstoun saw red last week after her son’s school had nothing but processed meat substitutes on the menu.

The mum-of-three sounded off in a post on social media, which quickly went viral.

And now she has launched an online petition calling on the Scottish Government and local councils to improve school meals “to the standard growing bodies and minds deserve”.

It has already gathered more than 1,000 signatures in its first three days.

Lauren runs Glenkilrie Larder, supplying beef, lamb and venison from husband Andrew’s family farm near Blairgowrie.

But she insists her crusade is not about putting more meat on the menu.

Rather, it’s about giving children choices that are healthy, high quality and as unprocessed as possible.

“It just really upset me,” she said.

“Why are we offering our kids so much processed food?”

School’s dilemma led to meals petition

Lauren was spurred into action by a phone call from her son’s school last Tuesday.

Kirkmichael Primary School staff know the Houstoun children aren’t allowed processed meat substitutes.

But that day’s menu – Quorn nuggets, savoury sausage roll and ‘mighty mince’ (soya mince) – left Alasdair, 5, with no options.

Lauren quickly made him something to eat and delivered it to him.

She doesn’t blame the school.

But the incident got her thinking about the parents who don’t have that luxury, and the children who aren’t so lucky.

“I don’t want this to sound obnoxious, but I know our kids are very fortunate,” she said.

“They get a good breakfast and a dinner at home. If they go to school and all they can eat is soup and a sandwich it’s not the end of the world.

“But for some kids that’s the only meal they’ll get. That’s what upsets me.”

School meals petition is not about meat

Some council areas are already doing better, says Lauren.

Aberdeenshire provides a three-course meal every day, much of it cooked fresh and much less of it made from processed food.

And while Lauren would like meat-eaters to have at least one option on the menu each day, she insists this is not about making children eat more meat.

“You can provide vegetarian and vegan options without resorting to highly processed food,” she said.

“What’s wrong with a baked tattie, or macaroni cheese, or even soup and a sandwich?

“Why aren’t they using pulses like lentils if they want to get protein on the menu?

“Why aren’t we using good, local, seasonal produce?”

Government says councils know best

Perth and Kinross Council says all of the food served in its schools meets strict nutritional standards, based on scientific evidence and dietary advice.

That’s led to the introduction of meat-free days when meals include other sources of protein.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working together with Tayside Contracts to deliver a school meals service that provides nutritious options that appeal to as many children and young people as possible, and feedback about the service is used to inform its future development.”

School meals provider Tayside Contracts says it consults with pupils and staff as part of a “rigorous menu development process”.

“Creating a school meals menu that is environmentally responsible, caters to lifestyle choices, while complying with the nutritional regulations and appeals to the varying tastes of young people, is very challenging,” said a spokesperson.

“However, we absolutely want to do our best, to continuously improve, and to take into consideration all the needs of stakeholders.”

The Scottish Government says it expects local authorities to meet the statutory duties set out in the school food and drink regulations, but they are best placed to understand local needs, circumstances and priorities.

Lauren’s school meals petition can be found at change.org.