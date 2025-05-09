Fife Planning Ahead: Hotel transformation approved, pub demolition plan and Lidl latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife Planning Ahead: Hotel transformation approved, pub demolition plan and Lidl latest

The latest planning round-up also includes a new St Andrews harbour cafe and historic pier repairs in North Queensferry.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Planning Ahead includes plans for a St Andrews hotel
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes the approval of plans to transform a St Andrews hotel.

Plans to transform a St Andrews hotel into a luxury boutique venue have been approved.

The Ardgowan Hotel will undergo a £7.5 million restoration, merging with the Pilmour Hotel next door.

Sitting a stone’s throw from the world-famous Old Course, both hotels closed in January and are due to reopen next year.

Owners, the Marram Collection, which bought the business in 2022, expects to create 50 jobs.

The work includes a rear extension, increasing the number of rooms from 36 to 44.

Meanwhile, a new bar and restaurant will increase the number of seats from 44 to more than 70.

Kirkcaldy pub demolition

The White Heather pub in Kirkcaldy could be demolished to make way for a convenience centre.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which runs Greens Retail and a number of Pizza Hut franchises, want to demolish the existing Hendry Road building and build four new units.

The White Heather pub could be demolished. Image: Google.

Potential uses are listed as a convenience store, two takeaways and possibly a baker’s, nail salon or hairdresser.

Car parking would also be created if the plan is approved.

The White Heather closed in September.

Dunfermline Lidl deliveries

Council officials have called for a restriction on delivery times at the proposed new Lidl store in Dunfermline.

The supermarket wants to build on the old King Malcolm Hotel site, with deliveries between 7am and 11pm every day.

However, environmental health officers say times should be controlled to reduce the effect on neighbours..

North Queensferry pier repairs

A historic pier in the shadow of the Forth Bridge is degrading, with bricks dislodging from the walls.

Fife Council plans to repair the A-listed North Queensferry Town Pier and has been granted permission to carry out groundworks.

The pier at North Queensferry appears in this week's Fife planning ahead
The A-listed pier at North Queensferry appears in this week’s Fife Planning Ahead. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

This will give them the information needed for a decision on what action to take to protect the 112-year-old structure.

Work will be undertaken by a team using hand tools and no vehicles will be allowed on the site.

New St Andrews Harbour cafe

Plans for a new £500,000 cafe at St Andrews harbour have been approved.

The modern stone facility will replace a temporary building, which has occupied the site for more than 50 years.

And it will be 130% bigger than the existing building.

Members of the north east planning committee approved the plan on Wednesday.

Turning Kirkcaldy pub into bridal shop

A former gin and cocktail bar in Kirkcaldy could become a bridal shop if a proposal is accepted.

Grande Dreams hopes to transform the pub, last known as The Candy Bar, which closed in 2022.

Grande Dreams has been operating at Mitchelston Drive since 2019, offering a range of products.

But they believe a town centre location will be more convenient for clients.

The Fife planning portal links to all of the developments can be found here:

Ardgowan Hotel restoration

White Heather pub demolition

Dunfermline Lidl latest

North Queensferry Pier repairs

New St Andrews Harbour cafe

Kirkcaldy Bridal Shop

More from News

The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes the approval of plans to transform a St Andrews hotel.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes the approval of plans to transform a St Andrews hotel.
Decision looms for Broughty Ferry's Balmossie fire station amid closure fears
Longforgan Primary School sign
Perthshire primary school turns away pupils as £6m new classrooms lie empty
Rona Banks.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes the approval of plans to transform a St Andrews hotel.
Debate: Should fake meat be served in school dinners?
Alexander Hope.
Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed
Frank Robb
Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: 'I wish you were dead'
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes the approval of plans to transform a St Andrews hotel.
IN PICTURES: Angus falls silent for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Conversation