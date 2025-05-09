Fife Planning Ahead: Hotel transformation approved, pub demolition plan and Lidl latest

Plans to transform a St Andrews hotel into a luxury boutique venue have been approved.

The Ardgowan Hotel will undergo a £7.5 million restoration, merging with the Pilmour Hotel next door.

Sitting a stone’s throw from the world-famous Old Course, both hotels closed in January and are due to reopen next year.

Owners, the Marram Collection, which bought the business in 2022, expects to create 50 jobs.

The work includes a rear extension, increasing the number of rooms from 36 to 44.

Meanwhile, a new bar and restaurant will increase the number of seats from 44 to more than 70.

Kirkcaldy pub demolition

The White Heather pub in Kirkcaldy could be demolished to make way for a convenience centre.

Fife-based Glenshire Group, which runs Greens Retail and a number of Pizza Hut franchises, want to demolish the existing Hendry Road building and build four new units.

Potential uses are listed as a convenience store, two takeaways and possibly a baker’s, nail salon or hairdresser.

Car parking would also be created if the plan is approved.

The White Heather closed in September.

Dunfermline Lidl deliveries

Council officials have called for a restriction on delivery times at the proposed new Lidl store in Dunfermline.

The supermarket wants to build on the old King Malcolm Hotel site, with deliveries between 7am and 11pm every day.

However, environmental health officers say times should be controlled to reduce the effect on neighbours..

North Queensferry pier repairs

A historic pier in the shadow of the Forth Bridge is degrading, with bricks dislodging from the walls.

Fife Council plans to repair the A-listed North Queensferry Town Pier and has been granted permission to carry out groundworks.

This will give them the information needed for a decision on what action to take to protect the 112-year-old structure.

Work will be undertaken by a team using hand tools and no vehicles will be allowed on the site.

New St Andrews Harbour cafe

Plans for a new £500,000 cafe at St Andrews harbour have been approved.

The modern stone facility will replace a temporary building, which has occupied the site for more than 50 years.

And it will be 130% bigger than the existing building.

Members of the north east planning committee approved the plan on Wednesday.

Turning Kirkcaldy pub into bridal shop

A former gin and cocktail bar in Kirkcaldy could become a bridal shop if a proposal is accepted.

Grande Dreams hopes to transform the pub, last known as The Candy Bar, which closed in 2022.

Grande Dreams has been operating at Mitchelston Drive since 2019, offering a range of products.

But they believe a town centre location will be more convenient for clients.

